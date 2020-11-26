Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rugby

Defiant in defeat: Understanding Ian Foster's conservative All Blacks picks

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
The All Blacks prepare for their final match of the year against Argentina.
Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Ian Foster's message to his under-fire All Blacks and, by extension, the increasingly anxious New Zealand public boils down to two words: Don't panic.

Foster knows more than anyone, however, such a statement will only

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.