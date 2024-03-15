Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes in Christchurch.
The Crusaders sit 0-3 heading into the round four clash against rivals the Hurricanes. The defending champions play their first game at home after starting the season with defeats to the Chiefs, Waratahs and Fijian Drua. The Hurricanes meanwhile sit top of the table with a perfect 3-0 start. Can they hand the Crusaders a fourth straight defeat?
Crusaders team to face the Hurricanes
The Crusaders are expected to be without captain Scott Barrett for six weeks after he fractured his finger during a training session this week. Zach Gallagher starts in his place against the Hurricanes in Christchurch on Friday night.
Riley Hohepa becomes the side’s third starting first five-eighths in four weeks as he takes Taha Kemara’s place in the starting side after initially joining Rob Penney’s squad as injury cover for Rivez Reihana.
Macca Springer returns to the starting side, while Owen Franks and Dallas McLeod join the bench.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Quinten Strange
5. Zach Gallagher
6. Dominic Gardiner
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Willi Heinz
10. Riley Hohepa
11. Macca Springer
12. David Havili (c)
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16. Ioane Moananu
17. Finlay Brewis
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Talor Cahill
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Ryan Crotty
23. Dallas McLeod
Hurricanes team to face Crusaders
The Hurricanes have named an unchanged backline from the side that were impressive against the Blues at Sky Stadium last Saturday but due to injury have had to make some tweaks to their forward pack.
Loosehead prop Xavier Numia has been promoted to the starting lineup and joins Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax in the front row, while loose forwards Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi return to the side after injury layoffs.
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua (cc)
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. James Tucker
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. Cam Roigard
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Riley Higgins
13. Billy Proctor (cc)
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. TJ Perenara
22. Peter Umaga-Jensen
23. Salesi Rayasi