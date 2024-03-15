Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

The Crusaders sit 0-3 heading into the round four clash against rivals the Hurricanes. The defending champions play their first game at home after starting the season with defeats to the Chiefs, Waratahs and Fijian Drua. The Hurricanes meanwhile sit top of the table with a perfect 3-0 start. Can they hand the Crusaders a fourth straight defeat?

Crusaders team to face the Hurricanes

The Crusaders are expected to be without captain Scott Barrett for six weeks after he fractured his finger during a training session this week. Zach Gallagher starts in his place against the Hurricanes in Christchurch on Friday night.

Riley Hohepa becomes the side’s third starting first five-eighths in four weeks as he takes Taha Kemara’s place in the starting side after initially joining Rob Penney’s squad as injury cover for Rivez Reihana.

Macca Springer returns to the starting side, while Owen Franks and Dallas McLeod join the bench.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Quinten Strange

5. Zach Gallagher

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Willi Heinz

10. Riley Hohepa

11. Macca Springer

12. David Havili (c)

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. Ioane Moananu

17. Finlay Brewis

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Talor Cahill

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Ryan Crotty

23. Dallas McLeod

Hurricanes team to face Crusaders

The Hurricanes have named an unchanged backline from the side that were impressive against the Blues at Sky Stadium last Saturday but due to injury have had to make some tweaks to their forward pack.

Loosehead prop Xavier Numia has been promoted to the starting lineup and joins Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax in the front row, while loose forwards Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi return to the side after injury layoffs.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua (cc)

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. James Tucker

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. Cam Roigard

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Riley Higgins

13. Billy Proctor (cc)

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. TJ Perenara

22. Peter Umaga-Jensen

23. Salesi Rayasi