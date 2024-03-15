Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard in action against the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes 14

Crusaders 10

Sound the alarm. Panic stations have officially set in for the Crusaders.

For the first time in their illustrious history, the Crusaders have slumped to four straight defeats to open their tail-spinning season.

The Hurricanes maintained their unbeaten start to their pace-setting campaign to steal their first win in Christchurch in 14 years – and compound a mounting sense of desperation for the Crusaders after their losses to the Chiefs, Waratahs and Fijian Drua.

The Crusaders have been ravaged by significant injuries, inspirational captain Scott Barrett the latest, and post-World Cup deflections - yet few expected the seven-time defending champions to enter this uncharted territory.

With derby games against the Blues at Eden Park and Chiefs to come in the next two weeks, Rob Penney needs to find answers fast or the Crusaders could soon be 0-6.

While the Crusaders will eventually regain Joe Moody, Ethan Blackadder, Tamaiti Williams, Fergus Burke and Codie Taylor, if they ever needed a backs-to-the-wall performance it is now.

The Hurricanes, so dominant in the first half, were forced to come from behind after the Crusaders regained composure to steal the lead for the first time in the 70th minute.

Despite battling an increasingly malfunctioning lineout Clark Laidlaw’s men proved they are no fast-track bullies by grinding their way downfield and imposing pressure, which resulted in replacement Crusaders lock Jamie Hannah being sent to the bin with three-and-a-half minutes remaining.

From an audacious quick tap kick, replacement Hurricanes lock Justin Sangster scored. The Crusaders had one last shot but instead they finished the contest with former All Blacks prop Owen Franks earning a yellow card for his clumsy cleanout attempt.

Victory maintains the Hurricanes presence at the top of the table as Super Rugby’s only unbeaten team. Their second-half performance warrants scrutiny but their ability to hang tough and respond from behind saw them perform a Crusaders on the Crusaders.

In yet another signal of the rapidly turning tide, this is the first time since 2018 the Crusaders have lost twice in succession to Kiwi rivals.

The only minor concern for Laidlaw is dynamic fullback Ruben Love, after he left the field midway through the second spell with an ankle injury.

With the Rebels in Wellington next week, the Hurricanes will be heavily favoured to continue their momentum.

In their first home match of the season, with an underwhelming crowd turnout in the rain, the Crusaders vastly improved their breakdown work in particular but their attack needs urgent attention with minimal shots fired after scoring 10 points in Fiji last week.

This game wasn’t a classic spectacle by any stretch. More a premonition of what’s to come as winter nears. And with that in mind, both teams have work to do.

Cullen Grace of the Crusaders is tackled by the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

After a fumbling, bumbling first half the Crusaders found success in the second by reverting to their inherent kicking and direct carrying traits. With ball in hand the Hurricanes had the Crusaders measure throughout but, off the boot, which dominated as tension built, the locals enjoyed the upper hand.

David Havili, Cullen Grace, Sevu Reece, thanks to his try-saving efforts and breakdown strength, and Macca Springer were the Crusaders’ leading lights. It was fitting, then, that Grace drew his side level with another hearty carry close to the line. Grace was influential again to steal a crucial lineout throw with the Hurricanes hot on attack.

The dramatically altered landscape was evident from the outset, though, with the Hurricanes entering fortress territory to pile on pressure and force the Crusaders to cling on in survival mode.

With initial accuracy and confidence, the Hurricanes made all the play.

Hurricanes loose forwards Brayden Iose, with his speed off the back of the scrum causing problems, Peter Lakai and his ball-carrying work-rate and Devan Flanders’ power led the charge.

All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax continued his compelling early-season form, too, by crashing over for the opening try, leading the Hurricanes scrum shunt and being heavily involved on both sides of the ball.

Riley Hohepa, thrust into his maiden Super Rugby start after being called in from the Chiefs’ wider training squad, grew as the match wore on. After shanking his first penalty he rectified that effort to push the Crusaders into the lead.

On attack, though, the Crusaders were decidedly clunky again. In greasy conditions their passing was laboured and they often lacked deception and punch. Several times the Hurricanes pounced on errors – nine in the first half alone – to leave the Crusaders defence scrambling. That part the Crusaders did well.

Otherwise, Penney faces another daunting week as the weight of history grows.

Hurricanes 14 (Tyrel Lomax, Justin Sangster tries; Brett Cameron 2 cons)

Crusaders 10 (Cullen Grace try; Riley Hohepa con, pen)

HT: 7-0





The Crusaders sit 0-3 heading into the round four clash against rivals the Hurricanes. The defending champions play their first game at home after starting the season with defeats to the Chiefs, Waratahs and Fijian Drua. The Hurricanes meanwhile sit top of the table with a perfect 3-0 start. Can they hand the Crusaders a fourth straight defeat?

Crusaders team to face the Hurricanes

The Crusaders are expected to be without captain Scott Barrett for six weeks after he fractured his finger during a training session this week. Zach Gallagher starts in his place against the Hurricanes in Christchurch on Friday night.

Riley Hohepa becomes the side’s third starting first five-eighths in four weeks as he takes Taha Kemara’s place in the starting side after initially joining Rob Penney’s squad as injury cover for Rivez Reihana.

Macca Springer returns to the starting side, while Owen Franks and Dallas McLeod join the bench.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Quinten Strange

5. Zach Gallagher

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Willi Heinz

10. Riley Hohepa

11. Macca Springer

12. David Havili (c)

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. Ioane Moananu

17. Finlay Brewis

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Talor Cahill

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Ryan Crotty

23. Dallas McLeod

Hurricanes team to face Crusaders

The Hurricanes have named an unchanged backline from the side that were impressive against the Blues at Sky Stadium last Saturday but due to injury have had to make some tweaks to their forward pack.

Loosehead prop Xavier Numia has been promoted to the starting lineup and joins Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax in the front row, while loose forwards Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi return to the side after injury layoffs.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua (cc)

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. James Tucker

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. Cam Roigard

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Riley Higgins

13. Billy Proctor (cc)

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. TJ Perenara

22. Peter Umaga-Jensen

23. Salesi Rayasi