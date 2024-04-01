The Breakdown host Jeff Wilson with the signed Crusaders jersey.





A signed Crusaders jersey presented to All Blacks great and Sky commentator Jeff Wilson for his ongoing support for the struggling defending champions is making a splash on TradeMe.

In February, The Breakdown host picked the Crusaders to win the Super Rugby Pacific title and continued to keep the faith in his prediction after their poor start.

After an 0-5 start to the season, the Crusaders bounced back with a 37-26 win over the Chiefs on Friday.

The Crusaders sent a signed jersey to Wilson, a Highlanders great, thanking him for their support during their early season slump. The jersey has been listed on TradeMe with all proceeds going to KidsCan. The auction closes next Monday with the current bid at $1000.

“Jeff Wilson, thank you. Thanks for believing in us...for your support. Even though you’re a Highlanders fan, we stay tight in the south. So thanks brother, keep it up. Love your work,” Crusaders and All Blacks prop George Bower sent in a tongue-in-cheek video on The Breakdown.

The Crusaders delivered a fiery response to their many critics. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge also got in on the act.

“Thanks for your support mate, it means the world. We’re hugely proud of who we are and the people we play for - including you,” Mansbridge wrote in a letter to Wilson.

“We remain ambitious and focused, and the words of encouragement - especially from those outside the region - makes us stronger.

“You’re welcome at Rugby Park any time Goldie, the doors will always be open to legends like you.”

The defending champions have the bye this week before facing Australian opposition in four straight weeks starting with a road trip to take on the Waratahs and Force.

See the TradeMe listing here.











