Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northland sports events and Saturday market this weekend postponed

Bunnings NPC match between Northland and Otago are among sports events re-scheduled as a result of the lockdown. Photo / Tania Whyte

Bunnings NPC match between Northland and Otago are among sports events re-scheduled as a result of the lockdown. Photo / Tania Whyte

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

All major sporting events across Northland this week have predictably been postponed to yet-to-be-decided dates or cancelled due to the level 4 lockdown.

Sporting organisations have taken to social media to inform the public about the re-scheduling as the number of cases from Covid's Delta variant continues to climb since early this week and is predicted by health experts to cross 100.

The Bunnings NPC clash between Northland and Otago due to be played this Sunday

at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei will be re-scheduled, as will other games up and down the country.

New Zealand Rugby Union has also postponed Farah Palmer Cup matches and the Heartland Championship games.

New Zealand Football has suspended all community and futsal matches across the country, including Northland.

"Due to the nature of our competitions, with teams travelling to Auckland and hosting teams from Auckland, that if you are feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, you get yourself tested."

The National League, Chatham Cup and NZ Football Foundation Kate Sheppard Cup matches are also suspended this weekend.

All junior hockey including Funsticks scheduled for today and tomorrow

have been cancelled.

Senior games set down for today and tomorrow,

as well as Monday's

scheduled collegiate games are postponed.

Premier men's and women's finals tomorrow

have also been postponed until after the scheduled National Hockey Championship.

Meanwhile, the popular Whangārei Growners' Market tomorrow

will not go ahead.

A spokeswoman said organisers could only operate the market under alert Level 2 when just 100 people were allowed.