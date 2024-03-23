Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Chiefs and the Highlanders in Hamilton.
Chiefs team to face Highlanders
All Blacks lock Josh Lord joins the starting side for the first time this season, while Bradley Slater starts at hooker in place of Samisoni Taukei’aho, who gets the week off as part of the All Blacks load management.
Daniel Rona holds the starting spot on Narawa’s usual position on the right wing after an impressive showing last weekend, with Quinn Tupaea starting alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield as Anton Lienert-Brown is unavailable after failing a head injury assessment in last weekend’s win over the Fijian Drua.
1. Jared Proffit
2. Bradley Slater
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Josh Lord
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Kaylum Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson (c)
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Rameka Poihipi
14. Daniel Rona
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves
16. Tyrone Thompson
17. Aidan Ross
18. George Dyer
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Wallace Sititi
21. Xavier Roe
22. Josh Ioane
23. Emoni Narawa
Highlanders team to face Chiefs
Ethan de Groot will be unavailable for the Highlanders’ game against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon due to head injury assessment protocols, while lock Max Hick is out with a wrist injury.
They do, however, welcome Pari Pari Parkinson back alongside Fabian Holland, while Sean Withy, Billy Harmon and Tom Sanders make up the loose trio.
In the backline, Rhys Patchell and Jona Nareki return to the starting side at first five-eighths and left wing respectively.
1. Ayden Johnstone
2. Henry Bell
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Fabian Holland
5. Pari Pari Parkinson
6. Sean Withy
7. Billy Harmon (c)
8. Tom Sanders
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Jermaine Ainsley
19. Oliver Haig
20. Nikora Broughton
21. James Arscott
22. Ajay Faleafaga
23. Connor Garden-Bachop