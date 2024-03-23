Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Chiefs and the Highlanders in Hamilton.

Chiefs team to face Highlanders

All Blacks lock Josh Lord joins the starting side for the first time this season, while Bradley Slater starts at hooker in place of Samisoni Taukei’aho, who gets the week off as part of the All Blacks load management.

Daniel Rona holds the starting spot on Narawa’s usual position on the right wing after an impressive showing last weekend, with Quinn Tupaea starting alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield as Anton Lienert-Brown is unavailable after failing a head injury assessment in last weekend’s win over the Fijian Drua.

1. Jared Proffit

2. Bradley Slater

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Josh Lord

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Rameka Poihipi

14. Daniel Rona

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Aidan Ross

18. George Dyer

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Emoni Narawa

Highlanders team to face Chiefs

Ethan de Groot will be unavailable for the Highlanders’ game against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon due to head injury assessment protocols, while lock Max Hick is out with a wrist injury.

They do, however, welcome Pari Pari Parkinson back alongside Fabian Holland, while Sean Withy, Billy Harmon and Tom Sanders make up the loose trio.

In the backline, Rhys Patchell and Jona Nareki return to the starting side at first five-eighths and left wing respectively.

1. Ayden Johnstone

2. Henry Bell

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Fabian Holland

5. Pari Pari Parkinson

6. Sean Withy

7. Billy Harmon (c)

8. Tom Sanders

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Jermaine Ainsley

19. Oliver Haig

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Connor Garden-Bachop