Sitiveni Sivivatu carving up for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

As the countdown to the kickoff of Super Rugby Pacific 2024 on February 23 gathers momentum, the Herald has examined the country’s teams, unravelling their illustrious pasts to present their definitive all-time XVs. Our team of experts has delved into the archives to curate the finest selection of players from each franchise.

1. Sona Taumalolo – Taumalolo used his strength at the scrum well, but it was his reputation as a genuine threat with ball in hand that made him a fan-favourite in his four years with the club. Taumalolo brought a point of difference for the Chiefs and ended his time in Hamilton by helping the team to their first title.

2. Hika Elliot – There was often pressure in the position during Elliot’s time with the Chiefs, but he was reliable in his core throwing and scrummaging roles and became a core fixture in the squad. He played 116 times for the Chiefs, including in both of their successful finals.

3. Ben Tameifuna – At over 130kg and fleet-footed, Tameifuna’s blend of size and mobility was like no other in the game – and he didn’t mind putting a shot on a ball runner either. While questions about his fitness prevented him from playing for the All Blacks (he made the squad in 2012 but never played), he was a star for the Chiefs.

4. Craig Clarke – One of the great Super Rugby battlers, he never reached test level but he was as reliable as they come in Chiefs Country. Clarke set the tone with his work ethic and toughness – the latter on show as the co-captain played 80 minutes in the 2012 final with a medial ligament knee strain, after which coach Dave Rennie would say: “He shouldn’t have even stripped. We got 80 minutes out of him and that’s the sort of player that I want on the track.”

5. Brodie Retallick – The personification of ‘leading by example’. Strong in his core roles, Retallick’s unmatched work rate and gas tank to match provided an x-factor for any team he suited up for and his long-time title as incumbent All Blacks lock reflects that.

6. Liam Messam (c) – Likely the first player that comes to mind when you think of the Chiefs. Played 183 games from 2006 to 2021 and was as reliable as they come. He played the game with intent and was a strong leader, co-captaining the side to their titles in 2012 and ‘13.

Liam Messam leads our Chiefs. Photo / Getty Images

7. Sam Cane – Cane has always shown up for the side, with strong work at the breakdown and a consistently high tackle count, while he developed into a strong leader during his 150 games with the club.

8. Sione Lauaki – Crunching in the tackle and dynamic with ball in hand, while Lauaki might never have reached his true potential, he was a big part of the little success the Chiefs had in the mid-2000s and earned 17 All Blacks caps.

9. Brad Weber – Weber had to bide his time before taking the reins at the Chiefs but earned 123 appearances for the club over 10 seasons and for his last couple of years with the team was co-captain. He was a threat to run at any moment with ball in hand and was quick to get around the park and keep the tempo high. A true stalwart of the club.

10. Aaron Cruden – Cruden played bigger than he was; never afraid to take on the line with the ball in two hands and his ability to step off either foot helped him to get the jump on defenders. With the Chiefs he showed his full skillset and was a good game manager; playing a major role in the ‘12 and ‘13 titles.

11. Sitiveni Sivivatu – Through the 2000s and early 2010s, Sivivatu was must-see TV on the Chiefs’ wing. From being in the right position to having the physical gifts to get over the line, Sivivatu knew how to score a try and ended up bagging 42 in his 89 appearances to be the Chiefs’ all-time leading try-scorer.

Sitiveni Sivivatu in action for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

12. Sonny Bill Williams – Williams only had two seasons for the Chiefs, but his impact was undeniable as he played a starring role in leading the team to their first title in 2012. He brought excitement to the park and his ability to get the ball away brought an added element of danger.

13. Richard Kahui – Kahui shooting out of the line to put a shot on someone was one of the great sights in Super Rugby in the late 2000s. Injury consistently hampered his career, but at his best, he could beat defenders with speed, footwork or strength which allowed him to be just as effective on the wing.

14. Lelia Masaga – With flair, speed and strike power, Masaga was always a threat to find his way to the try line – leading the competition in try-scoring in 2008 and finishing up as the team’s second-leading try-scorer (38) behind Sivivatu.

15. Damian McKenzie – The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer by some margin, McKenzie embodies the way the modern Super Rugby game is played. With his off-the-cuff attack, mixed with his kicking game and playmaking vision, McKenzie is a constant threat and a reliable campaigner for the Waikato club.

Coach: Dave Rennie – The only Chiefs coach to find that winning formula, leading the side to their 2012 and ‘13 championships.

Notable absences: Stephen Donald, Marty Holah, Charlie Ngatai, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Roger Randle, Mils Muliaina, Tim Nanai-Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown.