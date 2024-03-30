At a home and away clash the Blues have outclassed Moana Pasifika at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

Blues 47

Moana Pasifika 8

In a competition where several teams boast championship credentials, the Blues continue to muscle their way toward the front.

Throughout the Super Rugby Pacific campaign so far, the Auckland side have shown glimpses of their potential without quite putting a complete performance together. In Saturday’s 47-8 win against Moana Pasifika, it was the closest they’ve come yet.

With ball in hand, they had little trouble bursting through the Moana Pasifika defence. Mark Tele’a, Bryce Heem and Caleb Clarke all caused plenty of trouble for their opponents through their speed and footwork – Clarke also put Ereatara Enari on his highlight reel as he charged over the top of the Moana Pasifika halfback – to clock over 100m each.

Hoskins Sotutu, who has made a strong fist of things so far this season after a disappointing campaign in 2023, was again strong with ball in hand as he shed tacklers and initiated opportunities for his backline to exploit.

But what might have filled coach Vern Cotter with more pride was the way they defended.

Moana Pasifika controlled more of the possession and at times looked dangerous; fullback Danny Toala in particular testing the defences as he carried for 130m. A much-improved side this season, Moana Pasifika were patient in possession for the most part but struggled against an equally composed Blues defence.

The Blues made their tackles and challenged the breakdown with intent as they won 10 turnovers; Sotutu again a factor as he claimed three turnovers and made double-digit tackles.

Strong defensive performances from Adrian Choat and Soane Vikena, who made 20 and 19 tackles respectively, was a show of the depth in this side who are now 5-1 with their lone blemish being an eight-point loss to the Hurricanes in round three.

Under Cotter’s reign, the Blues have continued to take steps in the right direction. While they had some issues early in each half, they should take confidence from the performance as they head into a stretch of nothing but Australian opponents in their next four assignments.

It was a charge from Clarke up the sideline that got them going against Moana Pasifika, getting the side in good field position and ultimately seeing Tele’a score on the other wing after 13 minutes off a beautiful looping pass from Heem.

Stephen Perofeta, who was strong throughout, followed soon after, before Sotutu and Clarke linked up for a long-range effort. Heem also crossed before the break, but Moana Pasifika had the final say of the half through Sione Havili Talitui.

The visitors started strong in the second half but couldn’t break the Blues defence. Finlay Christie’s 53rd-minute try appeared to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, as Tele’a bagged two more to close the match out in style.

Blues 47 (Mark Tele’a 3, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, Finlay Christie tries; Perofeta 6 cons)

Moana Pasifika 8 (Sione Havili Talitui try; Christian Leali’ifano pen)

HT: 28-8