Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and the Crusaders at Eden Park.

Crusaders team to face Blues

The Crusaders have been forced into some changes from the side who lost to the Hurricanes last weekend, with lock Zach Gallagher out due to a head knock and Jamie Hannah joining the starting side in his place.

On the bench, Joe Moody returns with Owen Franks suspended, with Corey Kellow and Noah Hotham both joining the pine as well. Those are the only changes to a side looking for their first win of the season when they travel north to visit the Blues on Saturday night.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Quinten Strange

5. Jamie Hannah

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Willi Heinz

10. Riley Hohepa

11. Macca Springer

12. David Havili

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. Ioane Moananu

17. Joe Moody

18. Seb Calder

19. Tahlor Cahill

20. Corey Kellow

21. Noah Hotham

22. Ryan Crotty

23. Dallas McLeod

Blues team to face Crusaders

The Blues welcome captain Patrick Tuipulotu back for their game against the Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday night. His first minutes of the season will also see him celebrate his 100th appearance for the side.

It’s a new-look front row, with Ricky Riccitelli and Angus Ta’avao promoted to the starting side, while A.J. Lam returns from concussion to replace Rieko Ioane at centre, with Ioane out due to a head knock suffered early in last weekend’s win over the Waratahs.

On the bench, Taufa Funaki replaces Sam Nock as Finlay Christie’s reserve, while Adrian Choat replaces Anton Segner as loose forward cover.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) - 100th Blues game

5. Laghlan McWhannell

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Stephen Perofeta

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. A.J. Lam

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Zarn Sullivan

Reserves

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Marcel Renata

19. Josh Beehre

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Harry Plummer

23. Cole Forbes