Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and the Crusaders at Eden Park.
Crusaders team to face Blues
The Crusaders have been forced into some changes from the side who lost to the Hurricanes last weekend, with lock Zach Gallagher out due to a head knock and Jamie Hannah joining the starting side in his place.
On the bench, Joe Moody returns with Owen Franks suspended, with Corey Kellow and Noah Hotham both joining the pine as well. Those are the only changes to a side looking for their first win of the season when they travel north to visit the Blues on Saturday night.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Quinten Strange
5. Jamie Hannah
6. Dominic Gardiner
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Willi Heinz
10. Riley Hohepa
11. Macca Springer
12. David Havili
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16. Ioane Moananu
17. Joe Moody
18. Seb Calder
19. Tahlor Cahill
20. Corey Kellow
21. Noah Hotham
22. Ryan Crotty
23. Dallas McLeod
Blues team to face Crusaders
The Blues welcome captain Patrick Tuipulotu back for their game against the Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday night. His first minutes of the season will also see him celebrate his 100th appearance for the side.
It’s a new-look front row, with Ricky Riccitelli and Angus Ta’avao promoted to the starting side, while A.J. Lam returns from concussion to replace Rieko Ioane at centre, with Ioane out due to a head knock suffered early in last weekend’s win over the Waratahs.
On the bench, Taufa Funaki replaces Sam Nock as Finlay Christie’s reserve, while Adrian Choat replaces Anton Segner as loose forward cover.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Angus Ta’avao
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) - 100th Blues game
5. Laghlan McWhannell
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Stephen Perofeta
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Bryce Heem
13. A.J. Lam
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Zarn Sullivan
Reserves
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Marcel Renata
19. Josh Beehre
20. Adrian Choat
21. Taufa Funaki
22. Harry Plummer
23. Cole Forbes