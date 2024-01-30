Chelsea Bremner of the New Zealand Black Ferns. Photosport

The Black Ferns will kick off their 2024 test calendar with three home tests against USA, Canada and Australia as they look to defend their Pacific Four Series title before heading to Australia for a potential O’Reilly Cup decider.

Pacific Four Series host cities, venues and kick off times in New Zealand, USA and Australia will be announced in due course, but the Black Ferns will play each of their three tests in front of home fans starting against the USA on May 11.

The Black Ferns Pacific Four Series fixture against Australia on Saturday May 25 will double as the first of two matches to decide the O’Reilly Cup.

The return match, and potential O’Reilly Cup decider, will see the Black Ferns face the Wallaroos on Sunday 14 July in Australia.

World Rugby’s Pacific Four Series will double as the qualification for WXV, with the three top teams securing their spot in the 2024 edition of WXV1, a three-tiered global women’s tournament that kicked off in New Zealand last year.

The host locations for WXV are yet to be announced for 2024.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting said it was great to have the O’Reilly Cup and the Pacific Four Series schedules confirmed.

”We are grateful to be in a position to have our opening tests confirmed for this year. We saw how competitive Australia and Canada were against the northern hemisphere teams during WXV1, so it makes for an exciting series, alongside qualification for WXV1 once again.”

Bunting said he was excited to see how the momentum of an extended Super Rugby Aupiki season continued into the test season.

”There is a swift turn around between wrapping up Sky Super Rugby Aupiki and Pacific Four Series kicking off, so it is up to our wāhine to make sure they are working hard now. We know our wāhine are eager to return to the field for Sky Super Rugby Aupiki, and we look forward to seeing the season unfold and shine the light on the next generation.”

World Rugby Head of Women’s Competitions Alison Hughes said the Pacific Four Series provided teams with quality competition.

”It’s great to see the Pacific Four Series return for a fourth year. This highly anticipated tournament provides a quality high-performance competition for the four teams competing and with WXV and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 qualification up for grabs, it’s really all to play for.”

Pacific Four Series 2024 schedule

Round 1

USA v Canada – Saturday 27 April, USA

Round 2

Black Ferns v USA – Saturday 11 May, New Zealand

Australia v Canada – Saturday 11 May, Australia

Round 3

Australia v USA – Friday 17 May, Australia

Black Ferns v Canada – Sunday 19 May, New Zealand

Round 4

Black Ferns vs. Australia – Saturday 25 May, New Zealand (Doubles as the first O’Reilly Cup Test)

O’Reilly Cup:

Australia vs. Black Ferns – Sunday 14 July, Australia