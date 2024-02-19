Following a tough loss to the Adelaide 36'ers, The Breakers will now face the Sydney Kings for a spot in this years NBL finals. Video / Sky Sport

Rugby fans will be treated to a series of afternoon kick-offs in Hamilton, Christchurch and Auckland as the Black Ferns’ Pacific Four Series schedule is revealed, with the team looking to defend their title in 2024.

The Black Ferns will start their Pacific Four Series against the United States at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Saturday, May 11, at 2.05pm, before heading south to Ōtautahi Christchurch, to play Canada at 4.35pm on Sunday, May 19, at Apollo Projects Stadium. North Harbour Stadium will host the transtasman battle against Australia, on Saturday, May 25, at 2.05pm, with the fixture doubling as the opening test of the O’Reilly Cup.

Tickets for the Pacific Four Series will be available to purchase from 10am on Wednesday, March 20, and fans can register to get advance access to tickets. The results of the Pacific Four Series will also dictate the Black Ferns WXV schedule later in the year, with the top three sides qualifying WXV1 and the bottom-placed team destined for WXV2.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said hosting the Pacific Four in New Zealand aligned with its strategy to showcase the women’s game across the country.

“We are thrilled to have our Black Ferns starting their year on home soil. It’s a fantastic opportunity for all our fans to get behind our incredible wāhine toa. To have the Pacific Four Series matches hosted across Aotearoa-New Zealand is part of our wider strategy to ensure we are showcasing our Black Ferns to a wide audience, inspiring future generations, and allowing the team to connect with fans throughout the country.”

Black Ferns 2024 Fixtures:

World Rugby Pacific Four Series:

Black Ferns v US, Saturday, May 11, 2.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Black Ferns v Canada, Sunday, May 19, 4.35pm, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Black Ferns vs. Australia, Saturday, May 25, 2.05pm, North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

O’Reilly Cup:

Australia v Black Ferns – Sunday, July 14, Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane, Australia