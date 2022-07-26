Kaleb Trask. Photo / George Novak

The 37-strong Bay of Plenty Steamers squad for the 2022 season has been named.

The squad underwent their first pre-season hit-out last weekend at Te Awamutu, where they played Counties Manukau and Taranaki in the annual Chiefs Centurions Cup. They defeated Taranaki 50-5 in the preliminary game before falling just short in the final vs Counties 19-5.

"It was really good to see our boys in action, and I have been really happy with our performance both on-field and off-field over the last few weeks," head coach Mike Delany said.

"We can't take much from both results as it was only the pre-season. We'll be facing much stronger competition from those teams in NPC. Still, it's a great starting point, and we can continue to grow over the next week leading into our first game against Wellington."

Mount Maunganui's Taylor Haugh, Te Puna's Luke Donaldson, and Tauranga Sports' Jacob Norris are all newly signed Steamers who played in premier men's rugby this season. Mount Maunganui defeated Te Puna 27-26 in a Blake Park thriller over the weekend.

"Both me and Kohan [Herbert] were able to get back from our game and catch the last minutes of the final and support our team," Haugh said.

"So proud of the boys for getting the win, and it was a pleasure taking part in Marlin's footy this season."

The squad includes 15 players developed through the Bay of Plenty Athlete Development Programme. The ADP looks to identify and develop promising young Bay of Plenty local talent with the hopes that they go on to represent the Steamers at the elite level.

Lucas Cashmore, Nikora Broughton, Benet Kumeroa, Josh Bartlett and Veveni Lasaqa are a few examples of young men who signed after successful ventures in the ADP.

"It's a great reminder that the programme effectively creates opportunities for our local talent to break through," says Steamers assistant coach James Porter.

Returning players of note are newly capped All Black Aidan Ross, Kaleb Trask, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Emoni Narawa and Justin Sangster. Tongan national team representative Zane Kapeli will also play for the Steamers for the first time since 2020.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Steamers again this year. We have an exciting team with loads of talent - I'm just trying to keep up. We are big on connections and it seems like the new lads are fitting in like a glove. I'm excited to see what we can achieve this year," Kapeli said.

The Steamers have also signed a list of exciting high calibre and international talent including former Blues standout Melani Nanai, former NZ 7's Gillies Kaka, Australian international and Waratah Joey Walton, as well as NZ 7's Rodrick Solo who is currently competing with fellow Steamer Leroy Carter in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

This season's Ngawha (Steamers Development) team also promises to provide opportunities for talented Bay of Plenty players and ensure the Steamers' talent pool runs deep.

"I'm excited around the Ngawha campaign, which will give us a great opportunity to see the emerging players playing consistently at the next level," Delany said.

"Last year, through injury, we went through 58 players, and we see the importance of that programme succeeding to produce NPC calibre players."

With just two weeks left until the start of the season, the Steamers will travel to Takapuna on Saturday, July 30, for their final pre-season match in a game of three halves against North Harbour and Northland. Their season officially begins against Wellington at Sky Stadium the following weekend.

"I've been impressed with how quickly our squad have got together and connected. We don't have the luxury of spending large amounts of time together before the season starts, so the speed at which we've rallied together has been a positive first step," Delany said.

"I'm confident in our group this year and the ability to put performances together that we are proud of. There is good competition within the squad which puts us in a really good place this time of year."

The draw for the Steamers 2022 NPC season is available online.

Tickets to all Steamers' home games at the Tauranga Domain can be purchased online with adult tickets $25, student tickets $15, child tickets $5 and children under 5 free.

2022 Bay of Plenty Steamers squad

Aidan Ross (Te Puke Sports)

Anaru Rangi (Taneatua)

Benet Kumeroa (Rangiuru)

Emoni Narawa (Tauranga Sports)

Gillies Kaka (Whakarewarewa)

Haereiti Hetet

Inga Finau (Arataki) – Vice Captain

Jacob Norris (Tauranga Sports)

Jamie Dobie

Jeff Thwaites (Te Puna)

Joey Walton

Josh Bartlett (Tauranga Sports)

Justin Sangster (Te Puna)

Kaleb Trask (Tauranga Sports)

Kitiona Vai

Kohan Herbert (Mount Maunganui)

Kurt Eklund (Mount Maunganui) - Captain

Lalomilo Lalomilo (Greerton Marist)

Leroy Carter (Tauranga Sports)

Lucas Cashmore (Tauranga Sports)

Luke Donaldson (Te Puna)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Mount Maunganui)

Melani Nanai

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Whakarewarewa)

Nic Souchon (Tauranga Sports)

Nigel Ah Wong

Nikora Broughton (Rangiuru)

Pasilio Tosi (Greerton Marist)

Penitoa Finau (Greerton Marist)

Roderick Solo (Mount Maunganui)

Sam Cane (Reporoa)

Taylor Haugh (Mount Maunganui)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Whakarewarewa)

Tevita Mafileo (Tauranga Sports)

Veveni Lasaqa (Greerton Marist)

Wharenui Hawera (Judea)

Zane Kapeli (Waikite)

2022 Bay of Plenty Steamers Management Group

Head coach: Mike Delany

Forwards coach: Richard Watt

Scrum coach: Pingi Tala'apitaga

Attack coach: Damian Karauna

Skills coach: James Porter

Manager: Wayne Brill

Assistant manager: Lisa Appert

Strength and conditioning trainer: Thomas Stebbing

Assistant strength and conditioning trainer: Scott Joblin

Physio: Simon Robins

Assistant physio: Brandon Olsen

Doctor: Dr Sophie Thomas

Video analyst: Brad Morgan