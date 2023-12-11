Taitaifono Senio Tavita completed a 110m Samoan try in their Cape Town Sevens clash with USA. Video / HSBC SVNS

Samoa scored one of the greatest tries in Sevens history in Cape Town, running 110 metres downfield to shock the USA who bombed a chance of their own.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s men and Australia’s women claimed maiden titles at the event but things went wrong when members from both teams celebrated by diving sprigs-and-all into a defenceless 2000-litre sideline pool. It burst and water flooded the field and the trophy podium.

Samoa’s try unfolded from a seemingly dire situation in one corner of their in-goal area. What followed was a breathtaking series of precise passes and darting runs that showcased the players’ skills and ability to work seamlessly as a team.

Traversing the field with precision and speed, the sequence culminated in a try scored by Taitaifono Senio Tavita in the opposite corner, leaving spectators in awe.

While it couldn’t alter Samoa’s overall tournament standing - they finished in 12th going down 24-19 - it undoubtedly left a lasting impression on fans.

Argentina clinched their first-ever Sevens title by defeating Australia in the final. It marked a remarkable turnaround for the South American squad, who had suffered a loss to South Africa just a week earlier in Dubai.

The final was a memorable affair for Los Pumas Sevens veteran Gastón Revol, who celebrated his 100th tournament, and German Schulz, who marked his 100th international sevens try during the weekend.

Argentina demonstrated their prowess from the outset, with Schulz opening the scoring through a spectacular long run. Santiago Mare, Marcos Moneta, and Matías Osadczuk extended the lead in the first seven minutes, leaving Australia struggling to keep pace. The situation worsened for Australia when Nick Malouf was sin-binned for a high tackle.

Although Australia managed to get on the scoreboard in the second half with tries from Nathan Lawson and Dietrich Roache, it was Osadczuk’s second try that sealed the deal for Argentina. Tomas Elizalde and captain Santiago Álvarez added late scores, securing a convincing 45-12 win.