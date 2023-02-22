Voyager 2023 media awards
Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs and All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho looking to take another leap in 2023 with Rugby World Cup campaign looming

Christopher Reive
By
Samisoni Taukei’aho was a shining light for the All Blacks in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Samisoni Taukei’aho knows the importance of improvement.

The Chiefs hooker exploded onto the international scene in 2022 when, after an impressive year in Super Rugby Pacific, he earned a starting role with the All Blacks.

