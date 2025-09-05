Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v Springboks: Centurion hooker Codie Taylor says All Blacks ‘need to be better’

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The All Blacks were seen training today at Eden Park. Before their test against South Africa this Saturday. Video / Supplied
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As an All Black, this is where you want to be.”

Those are the words of the most recent All Blacks centurion, Codie Taylor, as they prepare to defend their unbeaten 50-test record at their fortress against two-time defending world champions South Africa.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save