Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Springboks: All Blacks captain Sam Cane feels the weight of a nation

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
22 July 2022 | All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has named his team for the upcoming SA tour, keeping Cane on as captain, but he remained tight-lipped over changes to coaching staff after their recent test series loss to Ireland. Video / NZ Herald

There have been times this season when Sam Cane resembles a broken man.

Understandably so, too. Cane cares deeply and with results descending, he carries a significant burden for those as All Blacks captain.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks