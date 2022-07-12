Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Ireland: Sam Cane demands All Blacks backlash in series decider

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks Captain Sam Cane addresses the media following the loss to Ireland.

After working their way through the post mortem of defeat, the All Blacks are now set to channel their frustrations into a do-or-die series decider against Ireland that's akin to a World Cup knockout match.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks