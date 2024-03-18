England's Mako Vunipola and Jamie George after the draw against the All Blacks in 2022. Photo INPHO/James Crombie

England's Mako Vunipola and Jamie George after the draw against the All Blacks in 2022. Photo INPHO/James Crombie

England’s “assault” on the All Blacks is starting early with coach Steve Borthwick heading to New Zealand this week on a reconnaissance trip.

And a veteran player has warned that Borthwick’s side is ready to reach “massive heights”.

England have won only twice in this country, in 1973 and 2003. Their attitude to New Zealand has also been strange, from selecting weakened teams to indulging in off-field shenanigans. Former test lock Borthwick was in the 2008 scandal-hit team that toured New Zealand without new head coach Martin Johnson and crashed to heavy test defeats.

In stark contrast, Borthwick is planning a real-deal campaign for the two July tests, although there are still some contract issues with English premiership clubs.

England's Marcus Smith, left, and a teammate celebrate during the Six Nations win over Ireland. Photo / AP

“Every time an England team comes together we intend to be improving and get better,” Borthwick said.

“I am on a plane to New Zealand…I have got to go and put plans in place for where we are going to be and how we will do it, so we prepare properly.

“In a week’s time we will understand exactly where we are going with our training programmes, our locations, our venues, so we give the team the best opportunity to get the result we want.

“I’ll be taking the very best players available for selection at that point in time.”

England are said to be emboldened by their final efforts in the Six Nations, namely a victory over champions Ireland and narrow defeat in Lyon.

They had started the tournament poorly, perhaps hampered by communication problems between Borthwick and English clubs over player injuries.

New “enhanced” contracts, for 25 players, will give him more control of player conditioning throughout the year although precise details are not yet known.

“The working relationship with the premiership clubs is a step forward…my relationship with all the head coaches, directors of rugby and clubs is vitally important,” he said.

“You see the standard of the premiership is improving and the players are more ready for test rugby. We need to make sure that when we have a test coming those players are available and fit from the start of the tournament.”

England will play a test in Japan two weeks before the first clash against the All Blacks in Dunedin.

Borthwick scouted Japan before the Six Nations. The Guardian said he was now “plotting England’s summer assault on the All Blacks…Borthwick will leave no stone unturned as he seeks to build upon his side’s recent promise.”

Two veteran backs who will be missing are Owen Farrell, who is taking a break from international rugby, and Manu Tuilagi, who has ended his England career by moving to a French club.

But it might include 37-year-old halfback Danny Care, whose England career began on that ill-fated 2008 New Zealand tour.

Care summed up the England mood saying: “I think it’s a team that fans will be really excited to watch, and I think it’s a team that will get better.

“Everyone better watch out because when this team is on fire, they’ll be very hard to stop. I’ve no doubt this team is going to hit some massive heights.”

All Blacks v England schedule:

Saturday July 6, 7.05pm - All Blacks v England, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Saturday July 13, 7.05pm - All Blacks v England, Eden Park