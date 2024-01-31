All Black Mark Tele'a during the Rugby World Cup final defeat to the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks’ 2024 schedule has been revealed, with 14 tests set for season one under new coach Scott Robertson.

There are some must-see tests lined up in 2024 and a few that might be relegated behind the NRL and Netflix on the viewing schedule.

Cameron McMillan runs through the 2024 All Blacks schedule, ranking them from worst to best.

14) All Blacks v Italy, November 23

Oh great, a rematch of the 96-17 thrashing from last year’s Rugby World Cup pool game. It will also be the last game of a long season coming off three big tests in Europe – so more than likely a few big names will be on early holiday. If it’s a 2am kickoff, then it’s likely to be a hard pass.

Will Jordan scores the opening try for the All Blacks in their Rugby World Cup win over Italy in Lyon. Photo / Photosport

13) All Blacks v Japan, October 26, Yokohama

We’ve seen this one before. The All Blacks will rest their best players, who will head on to Europe. Even though the last meeting between the All Blacks and Japan was close, and we’ll get an early look at Japan under Eddie Jones, it’s hard to get excited for this one.

12) All Blacks v Fiji, July 20, San Diego

A big day for San Diego, a city that has been craving some high-level contact sport since American football franchise the Chargers left for Los Angeles in 2017. This would have been much better if it game was in Suva, but it’s understandable that wouldn’t work as well financially compared with this. It’s an afternoon kickoff for NZ fans at least, since it will be 2.30pm here (though sadly none of the All Blacks home tests will be played during the day). This is being played at Snapdragon Stadium, which, if that sounds familiar, you’ll remember as the ground which hosted the World Lacrosse Championships last year.

11 and 10) All Blacks v England, July 6 (Dunedin) and July 13 (Auckland)

These will be the first tests for Razor so there will be plenty of intrigue, as there always is for the first test series of the year. But I will reserve my judgment on this series until a.) I see England in action during the Six Nations; and b.) see their squad for this tour as they have a knack of resting players for trips down here. It will be good to possibly see the likes of Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Sam Cane playing again after missing Super Rugby.

9 and 8) All Blacks v Argentina, August 10 (Wellington), August 17 (Auckland)

It’s hard not to be a little bit wary of the Pumas. They didn’t fire a shot against the All Blacks in the World Cup semifinal and have a mixed record on the back of a World Cup year. In 2015, after making the semis, they went 4-9 the following season. But in 2020, they beat the All Blacks and drew with the Wallabies twice.

After previous tests in Hamilton, Rugby League Park, Nelson, New Plymouth and Napier, the Pumas finally get invited to the big table and play their first test at Eden Park since the 2011 quarter-final. Amazingly, that is their only test against New Zealand at the ground. But will Aucklanders turn up if the first test is one-sided?

Argentina players celebrate beating the All Blacks in Christchurch in 2022. Photo / Photosport

7) All Blacks v England, November 2 (Twickenham)

An All Blacks test in London is always worthy of pulling out the yellow highlighter and marking on the test schedule, but there are other games of higher importance this year. Last time they clashed at Twickers, the All Blacks were up 25-6 with nine minutes left and somehow didn’t win. So there will still be some ill feeling in the All Blacks camp over that draw – as well as the fact their only visit to Twickenham last year was the All Blacks’ biggest defeat.

All Blacks' Scott Barrett in action against England. Photo / Photosport

6 and 5) All Blacks v Australia, September 21 (Sydney), September 28 (Wellington)

A first look at Razor v Schmidt, hopefully a rivalry that we will see for at least the next four years. Despite the All Blacks’ 21-year grip on the Bledisloe, there have been some great tests between the two sides over recent years, as well as some big All Blacks wins. If the Wallabies pinch the first showdown in Sydney then the Cup is on the line at Sky Stadium – where John Eales famously denied the All Blacks in 2000.

4) All Blacks v France, November 16 (TBC)

France were the better side in the World Cup opener in Paris but their tournament ended with a one-point loss to South Africa. Lucu v Roigard will not exactly be v Dupont v Smith but if played in either Paris or Lyon it should still be a huge occasion.

3) All Blacks v Ireland, November 9 (TBC)

You think Ireland will be up for this one? The All Blacks ended their World Cup dream last year and also had a fair bit of fun rubbing it in moments after Sam Whitelock’s famous turnover penalty. Ireland have also had a few changes post-World Cup but are still stacked with experienced world-class players.

Rieko Ioane thanks fans after winning the quarter-final against Ireland in Paris. Photo / Photosport

1 and 2) All Blacks v Springboks, August 31 (Johannesburg), September 7 (Cape Town)

The World Cup final rematch. And we get it twice in two weeks. The first one at Ellis Park followed a week later in Cape Town, which could well be the Rugby Championship decider. Winning two tests in South Africa against the reigning World Cup champions would be some way to kick off Razor’s campaign.

Cameron McMillan has been a sports journalist since 2003 and is NZME’s deputy head of sport. A career highlight was live blogging the 2011 Rugby World Cup final from Eden Park (in a media box surrounded by French journalists).