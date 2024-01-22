David Havili and Lucy Sellwood are engaged. Photo / Instagram

All Blacks and Crusaders midfielder David Havili is officially off the market.

The talented rugby star and his partner, Pilates instructor Lucy Sellwood, dropped the bombshell on Instagram with a beachy, blissful picture featuring the ring.

Sellwood joined Havili in France last year for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after seeing the sights of Europe including Spain, Greece and Croatia.

Havili, who can also cover fullback, spent much of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season on the sidelines after tearing his hamstring in June. He was named in former All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s Rugby World Cup squad which featured 18 forwards and 15 backs after managing to make a late return after playing for Tasman, with his inclusion hastened by the injury suffered to Braydon Ennor against the Wallabies.