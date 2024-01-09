The first All Blacks camp of Scott Robertson's tenure is under way in Auckland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The first All Blacks camp of Scott Robertson's tenure is under way in Auckland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson says he has asked New Zealand Rugby to keep an open mind when it comes to selecting overseas-based in future All Blacks squads.

Robertson will lead the All Blacks into a new era this year as he takes the reins from Ian Foster, with the 22 players from last year’s World Cup squad set to feature in Super Rugby Pacific gathering in Auckland this week for a two-day mini camp.

It shapes up as a season of opportunity for players chasing an All Blacks jersey as 12 members of the World Cup squad have taken their talents abroad, be it on a long-term basis or a sabbatical in their contract with NZR.

Among those now playing overseas and not on contract with NZR are Richie Mo’unga and Leicester Fainga’anuku, who are both yet to turn 30.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Robertson again confirmed his interest in exploring the selection of athletes playing overseas, expressing the importance of staying ahead of the rapidly changing landscape of international rugby.

“What I presented to the board, the CEOs of Super Rugby, the PUs [provincial unions], Heartland, I explained about keeping an open mind to where we are in that space, that’s what I’ve asked for,” Robertson said.

“I’ve not asked for ‘can I please have someone come and play for us?’ but keep an open mind where the game is at the moment. It’s moving quite quickly, as we know, there is a lot of on and off-field, players and decisions and contracting, and I want to be a step ahead of that. Decipher that.”

Players contracted overseas are not eligible to play for the All Blacks, however, veteran players on short-term deals like Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea are eligible to represent the country next year, despite missing the upcoming Super Rugby season while playing in Japan.

NZR have stayed firm in their selection criteria when asked about the subject, with general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum telling Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine last November that the organisation was content with its current criteria.

“You never say never and I’m not saying it’ll never get to that point one day, but the strength of New Zealand rugby domestically is part of our competitive advantage and we want to maintain that for as long as possible.”

It was one of several topics covered off by the newly minted coach in his first press conference of the season, kicking off what shapes up as an interesting year for the men in black.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson spoke with media after a two-day camp in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

Robertson also confirmed he had an idea of who his captain would be but didn’t plan on announcing his captain until he named his first squad of the year.

In terms of that first squad, Robertson said he had an idea of the names he expected to be contending for positions, but would be keeping a keen eye on the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

“You’d think I would, and I do have a great feel for who I think will be in that squad, but you’re always open. The great thing about Super Rugby is it’s open, it’s expansive, and someone always comes through – look at Cam Roigard as a prime example and how quickly he’s come on.

“They’re well-coached at Super Rugby level and someone can come into the picture pretty quickly.”

Robertson said selection would be done by the different coaches, with Leon MacDonald selecting the back three, Jason Holland the midfielders, Scott Hansen the halfbacks and first five-eighths, Robertson the loose forwards and Jason Ryan the tight five.

“If they’re going to be watching them, selecting them, giving them feedback, I want them to select them and take ownership of that. We’ll always get someone to cast an eye and they’ve got people who can be a second set of eyes to make sure they’re on track.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.