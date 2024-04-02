Cam Roigard looks set to miss the start of the international season. Photo / Photosport

A penny wouldn’t be enough for new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson to reveal his thoughts about what he made of his predecessor Ian Foster’s World Cup selections last year.

Probably though, like many others, Robertson was mostly aligned with Foster’s thinking – a selection plan that took the All Blacks to the World Cup final and had them playing the right mix of bruising and beautiful rugby to adapt as they needed to.

But also like many others, Robertson may have been perplexed by Foster’s decision to favour Finlay Christie over Cam Roigard as the reserve halfback.

That one never quite made sense. Roigard felt like he could have been thrown late into a tight contest and been a game-breaker – a powerful and decisive force that would have asked defences different questions to those posed by starting halfback Aaron Smith.

The argument to select Christie on the bench on account of his greater defensive ability felt predicated on the assumption that the All Blacks would be best served by adopting a conservative mode in the final quarter of knock-out games: that they should try to hold, not advance their position.

This line of thinking not only inflated the defensive capabilities of Christie, but also implied that Roigard’s natural propensity to adopt an attacking mindset and trust his instincts was a little too high-risk for the situations in which he would likely be placed.

Only Robertson would know what he would have done with his halfbacks last year had he been coach, but now that he is in the job and the decision is his to make, there’s no doubt that he has every intention of giving Roigard the All Blacks No 9 jersey with a licence to back himself and play his natural game.

Roigard has come into 2024 with a renewed confidence in his ability to lead by example and spark those around him into being equally expressive.

There were times against the Highlanders last Saturday when he looked like he was not only the best halfback in Super Rugby, but the best halfback in the world.

Ridiculous praise indeed, and yet with Antoine Dupont currently playing sevens, could anyone really say that he’s not?

The Hurricanes are flying high and what seems to have influenced this young, talented and fearless team, is the brilliance of their talismanic halfback.

That’s been the magic of Roigard, he’s lifting everyone around him – selling them a story almost of what’s possible and it’s rubbing off on Brett Cameron, Billy Proctor, Brayden Lose, Peter Lakai and Ruben Love.

If there was a niggle about Roigard last year it was the occasional lack of his accuracy in his passing, but he’s attended to that, and his head stays down for longer now as if he’s accepted that he can’t have his mind on the next task until he’s finished the one he’s doing.

In barely four games this year, Roigard put daylight between himself and Christie and every other aspiring No 9 in the race to replace Smith.

He made it possible to imagine what the All Blacks might be all about this year – fast, inventive, daring and bold.

He also made it interesting to ponder what he could do in tandem with Damian McKenzie at No 10.

While these two may lack experience and could possibly be a little hit and miss when it comes to game management in a major test, they could end up never having to worry about any of that such is their combined talent for bamboozling defences and igniting those around them.

Watching Roigard this year – and McKenzie – Robertson’s brain must have been whirling about the attacking possibilities.

But what now? Roigard could miss most or possibly all the test season with a knee injury and whatever Robertson may have been plotting, seems unlikely to see the light of day this year – or certainly not until the tail end - unless there is a surprisingly upbeat and unexpected prognosis for the young halfback.

There’s an emerging group of halfbacks in Super Rugby, but none have that same aura that has made Roigard such compelling viewing.

Folau Fakatava has been busy with the Highlanders, but there are wild moments in his work.

Cortez Ratima and Xavier Roe at the Chiefs are exciting, but not in the same class as Roigard, while Christie continues to offer himself up as someone who will scrap for everything.

If Roigard is lost for the season it will be a genuine blow for Robertson and his All Blacks as it will require an almost total re-think of how they want to play this year.

