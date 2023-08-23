By Liam Napier in London

In stark contrast his players, All Blacks coach Ian Foster is unperturbed by Steve Hansen briefly joining the Wallabies this week, suggesting a dossier on the Australian’s tactics could be forthcoming from his former boss’ time in enemy camp.

Hansen spending six days with the Wallabies, as a favour to Australian head coach Eddie Jones, sparked stunned reactions when news filtered through to veteran hooker Dane Coles and other leading All Blacks as they prepare for their final pre-World Cup test against the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday morning (NZT).

While the move caused widespread reverberations elsewhere, too, including a quip from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins who joked Hansen’s New Zealand citizenship should be revoked, Foster likened the situation to a storm in a teacup.

“Outstanding,” Foster said in London on Wednesday after naming his first-choice side, injuries aside, for the Springboks. “He’s agreed to give me three pages of notes about everything that’s going on in their campaign.

“I chuckle at the headlines. You guys must be pretty excited by it. He told me a month ago he was going in. He’s good mates with Eddie. There’s no lack of trust at all from his commitment to us and what we do and sharing stuff.

“I’ve got no issues really. In fact, we might bring him in for a couple of days ourselves.”

Two days ago Coles was stunned when New Zealand media on the ground in London informed him of Hansen’s stint with the Wallabies ahead of their test against France in Paris this weekend.

“Yeah? What, actually? Shag what are you up to,” Coles exclaimed. “That hurts a little bit to be fair. I’m actually gobsmacked. I know he’s quite tight with Eddie I think they’re pretty good mates but he’s a bit of an icon in the All Blacks setup. I’m a bit speechless. It’s a bit disappointing but we can’t do much about that.”

Foster did not begrudge Coles or other All Blacks having their views on the matter.

“You guys asked Dane Coles a question. You surprised him. That’s great. That’s your job. But you do know Dane Coles. He’s a beautiful man. He’s emotive,” Foster said.

“He said exactly what he thought and that’s his first reaction. I get that, and I love that reaction it just adds to the story, but it doesn’t change the facts.”

Foster conceded he may perceive Hansen’s time with the Wallabies in a different light, had the All Blacks been likely to meet the Australians before the World Cup semifinal stage.

“Yeah, probably, but surely we’ve got another topic to keep talking about than Steve Hansen going into the Aussies for a couple of beers with Eddie. I really don’t think there’s much in it.”

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett, who played four test seasons under Hansen, is never flustered on or off the field but he admitted to being caught off-guard by the news.

“It is a little bit surprising,” Barrett said. “I guess it’s professional rugby these days. There must be something in it for him or he lost a bet. Something is going on.

“We’ve learnt the last couple of years there’s plenty of stuff going off the field that tries to distract us so that’s quite fitting, I guess. We’re focusing on the South Africans this week.”

