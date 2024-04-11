Video has emerged of All Blacks captain Sam Cane waterskiing in New Zealand, after being absent from action for this Japanese club side since January 20.

The video, posted on Instagram by Cane’s wife, Harriet Cane, shows the flanker riding on one ski behind a boat believed to be on a Waikato lake.

His wife posted the video on February 11 with family shots of their time in New Zealand alongside a comment reading: “Quick trip back home for a wee taste of summer”.

The Herald understands that Cane is expected to return to play for his Japanese club side in the near future.

His whereabouts have become a subject of intense speculation following reports of a back injury suffered while playing for Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan’s Rugby League One. Cane’s last appearance for Sungoliath was on January 20, when his side came back from a 0-29 start to beat the Dynaboars 36-34.

On 15 February, just days after the waterskiing video was posted to social media, he had been named to play against Saitama Wild Knights on 17 February. His name was missing from a revised teamsheet the following day.

Despite initial reports suggesting a potential 10-week absence, there have been no updates from the club or from New Zealand Rugby on Cane’s condition.

In the absence of official updates, speculation has floated on social media. In early March, Japanese rugby journalist Rich Freeman took to X (Twitter) to disclose Cane’s injury alongside fellow casualty Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe. Freeman’s post suggested a significant period of sideline rest for Cane due to his injury, indicating a potential absence until mid-April.

Japanese rugby news and commentary site RugbyJP.com noted his absence from a photo of the team and support staff following last weekend’s victory over Ardie Savea’s Kobe Steelers. “Cane did not feature in the photo which suggests that he’s still in New Zealand,” said the news site, which also noted Cane’s image is being used to promote the team’s fixture next week.

Back issues plagued Cane during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, forcing him to miss crucial matches and raising questions about his long-term fitness.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Cane’s injury, recent speculation about the All Blacks’ captaincy adds another layer of intrigue. With coach Scott Robertson yet to finalise his leadership choices for the upcoming season, Cane’s absence from the playing field fuels speculation about his suitability as captain, further intensifying the spotlight on his recovery process.















