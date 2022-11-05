Dublin , Ireland - 5 November 2022; Mack Hansen of Ireland, centre, celebrates with teammates Jimmy O'Brien, behind, and Hugo Keenan after scoring their side's second try during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland did enough to beat world champion South Africa 19-16 in an arm wrestle at Lansdowne Road this morning to justify their ascent to No 1 in the rankings.

Ireland broke a 6-6 halftime deadlock with two tries in four minutes early in the second half, the first from a lineout maul by flanker Josh van der Flier and then a more expansive counter-attack try from left wing Mack Hansen.

Ireland led 16-6 at that point and appeared set to see the game home. But South Africa bit back through replacement forward Franco Mostert and wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, whose try in the left corner with three minutes to go threatened an upset in Dublin.

Ireland didn’t let it happen and continued their impressive recent record at Lansdowne Road, where they have won three straight against the Springboks. Andy Farrell’s team continue to look a good bet — albeit 10 months out — to challenge for their first Rugby World Cup title next year.

The result gave Ireland more confidence after they won an historic test series in New Zealand in July. It also struck a psychological blow for the Irish with the teams set to meet in the pool stage at the World Cup in France.

Ireland were the clear pre-match favourite in an indication of the power shift from southern hemisphere to northern hemisphere over the course of this year.

Even then, the first half was tight and Jonathan Sexton’s two penalties were matched by shots at goal from Damian Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe to leave it all square at halftime.

Ireland wrestled control in a key period soon after the break. Van der Flier managed to force the ball down on the tryline in the 46th as an Irish maul was shunted into touch.

It was tight but just reward for Ireland after they turned down a shot at goal to kick for the corner and take on the Springboks pack — and beat them — at their own game.

The lead was stretched to 10 points when South Africa let a ball squirm out of a ruck they were in control of soon after, and the Irish pounced again. Halfback Jamison Gibson-Park, on for the injured Conor Murray before halftime, made the key half-break into space and the ball was shifted quickly to the left for Hansen to cruise in.

Ireland upset South Africa’s lineout and won scrum penalties against the daunted Boks pack at key moments through the second half to initially keep any comeback at bay.

South Africa did eventually find their way over when Mostert bashed his way through a tackle to score. Sexton replied with a penalty for 19-11 and reacted knowing it was a crucial kick.

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth handed off one defender and got a pass over the top of a second tackle to put Arendse in for a try in the 77th to test Irish nerves, but South Africa didn’t get close again as Ireland closed it down to claim another big southern hemisphere scalp, and add to their growing reputation as a World Cup contender.

