Sam Cane's All Blacks face a tough assignment in the opening game in Paris. Photo / Photosport

It’s 165 days until the opening match of the Rugby World Cup between the All Blacks and France in Paris.

We’ve seen the form of the Six Nations sides with Ireland running the table to complete another Slam while the Rugby Championship is four months away from kicking off.

But it’s never too early to take a temperature gauge from the All Blacks faithful - especially now the coaching dramas are over.

Coach Ian Foster has arrived back from Paris with a clear plan.

“We have got our eyes very much on the level we have got to be at, and we now have a clear imprint in our mind where we need to get to with our group,” Ian Foster told the Herald this week.

How do you feel about the All Blacks’ chances in France? Vote in the polls below:







