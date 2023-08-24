Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Rugby World Cup: Why did the players not know about Hansen’s move?

By
5 mins to read
All Blacks 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. Video / Carson Bluck

OPINION:

All Blacks coaches have not always appreciated the work of their predecessors released from New Zealand rugby duties – a scenario which may now be at play with news of Sir Steve Hansen helping

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport