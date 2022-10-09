Wales players celebrate winning the game 18-15. Photo / Photosport

Keira Bevin kicked a penalty five minutes after the fulltime siren to give Wales a narrow win over Scotland in the most thrilling match of the World Cup so far.

Megan Gaffney had scored the second of her two second-half tries in the 78th minute to draw Scotland level with Wales at 15-15 after they had trailed 15-5 at halftime.

But a Scotland error gave Bevin the last say in the match with a kick from close range and she nailed the penalty deep into injury time to spark a delirious celebration from her teammates.

Scotland were left to reflect on an opportunity that just got away. They haven't won against Wales in a Six Nations match since 2017, though all of their matches have been close. Wales won this year's contest 24-19.

"It's heartbreak," Scotland forward Rachel Malcolm said after the final whistle. "We got ourselves back into the game but not taking the points when we had them was critical."

Wales almost paid for indiscipline, having two players sin-binned in the second half but were saved by Bevin's late kick.

"It was pretty stressful," Bevin said. "I backed myself to kick it. I've been kicking for a few months now and I backed myself. It's a bit of redemption."

