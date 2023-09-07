Injured All Blacks winger Emoni Narawa is flying home from France before the Rugby World Cup has even begun. With further injuries among the locks and loosies, the squad’s selectors are understood to be considering a forward as a replacement for the fleet-footed flyer. Here are the likely contenders:

Samipeni Finau

Position: Loose forward

Born: 10/05/1999

Size: 115kg and 1.93m

Domestic teams: Waikato and Chiefs

Why? Before a ball has been kicked in anger, All Blacks bosses are already forced to reconsider the folly of taking a touring squad loaded with outside backs but light on second-row grunt. So with Brodie Rettalick and Shannon Frizzell cluttering up the sick ward, the crocked Narawa is likely to be replaced by a big man.

Big Chiefs loosie Samipeni Finau is a strong contender. He was prominent in his test debut against the Wallabies in Dunedin, with a performance that was scored 8/10 in the Herald’s player ratings.

“Finau put his shoulders to work with a massive tackle count and showed his power with ball in hand. Bulldozing his way over the line for the game’s last try capped off an impressive debut.”

In three seasons with the Chiefs, the 24-year-old product of Counties-Manukau has shown bruising defence, smart, hard running and a good knack for the offload. Fast for a big man, the Tongan-born unit played most of his youth rugby as a fullback.

Ethan Blackadder

Position: Loose forward

Born: 22/03/1995

Size: 111kg and 1.9m

Domestic: Tasman and Crusaders

Why: Ethan Blackadder is a brute of a ball carrier and defender, and another product of the Crusaders factory line of bristling loose forwards. The son of former skipper Todd Blackadder, he’s played nine tests and spent longer in and around the All Blacks camp than other forward contenders, which could give him an edge.

Herald writer Paul Lewis noted the Crusaders man is appreciated because he “has undeniable energy and a disregard for his own safety as he hurtles at defences”.

Josh Lord

Position: Lock

Born: 17/01/2002

Size: 106kg and 2.02m

Domestic: Taranaki and Chiefs

Why: The young buck at the Chiefs has learned at the shoulder of Brodie Rettalick and picked up four test caps for his efforts.

He was first selected for the All Blacks in 2020 after just five matches for the Chiefs. After an 11-month recovery from a ruptured ACL injury, he told ZB’s Elijah Fa’afiu he was “in shock” after being recalled into the All Blacks earlier this year.

Shaun Stevenson

Position: Outside back

Born: 14/11/1996

Size: 100kg and 1.9m

Domestic: North Harbour and Chiefs

Why: The Chiefs gun was a breakout star of Super Rugby this year but could only get as far as an injury cover role for the first All Blacks squad of the season. He eventually got a run in the 23-20 victory over the Wallabies and bagged a try, but Stevenson was unable to show against Australia the class he’d displayed for the Chiefs.

The Herald’s Super Rugby power rankings noted Stevenson had this year discovered a consistency he’d missed in past seasons.

“Stevenson possesses all the tools of a top-level fullback, showcasing his vision, defensive positioning, booming boot and attacking threats in a standout season... He’s put forward a tremendous argument for inclusion in the All Blacks.”

Critics reckoned his defence was suspect. But league guru Wayne Bennett, who knows a bit about front-on tackling, saw enough to try to lure him to his Redcliffe Dolphins in the NRL.