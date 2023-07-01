The All Blacks' lack of late impact off the bench must be addressed. Photo / Getty

World-leading conditioning and renowned depth once combined to anoint the All Blacks the premier finishers in the global game. Regaining that mantle, or at least significantly improving on last year’s efforts in this department, will be a major priority as the World Cup looms.

Attention inevitably falls on who starts for the All Blacks in their opening test in Argentina next week. The highly contestable back three and blindside positions command most appeal but after a turbulent year in which the All Blacks struggled to maintain large leads and consistently generate the desired last-quarter surges, rectifying those issues will be front of mind.

Pointing the finger squarely at the All Blacks bench isn’t entirely fair with yellow cards, defensive lapses and mental frailties playing pivotal roles. But after a series of second half collapses last year — blowing a 31-13 lead in Melbourne to need a time-wasting call to escape, and squandering the 25-6 advantage with 10 minutes remaining in their final drawn test at Twickenham — the lack of late impact must be addressed.

The All Blacks produced strong second half performances last year, too. Notably in their upset triumph at Ellis Park where they scored two late tries at altitude to snatch victory from the Springboks, and in Edinburgh where Codie Taylor, Rieko Ioane, TJ Perenara and Shannon Frizell injected telling impact to ease the threat of a maiden defeat to Scotland.

But for a team that not so long ago set standards for finishing over the top of rivals, such hot and cold impact doesn’t cut it.

This is partly why the All Blacks have welcomed a fresh wave of talent for the Rugby Championship. Four players not involved in the All Blacks last year, and Leicester Fainga’anuku who hasn’t featured since the home series defeat to Ireland in July, could change the dynamic of the bench in this all-important year.

Tamaiti Williams, the 140kg powerhouse prop with the deft ball skills, shapes as the prime prospect to provide that punch when starting All Blacks loosehead Ethan de Groot begins to tire.

Tamaiti Williams of The Crusaders in action against Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Williams proved a handful throughout the Super Rugby season, starting on both sides of the scrum for the Crusaders. Like the five other All Blacks rookies, he is expected to be eased into the test arena. Williams’ ability to generate front-foot ball through strong carries, and his ball skills to link with playmakers in second man set moves, will only be enhanced with fatigue in the game.

“First and foremost you’ve got to scrum — that’s got to be No 1 — and if you can add an offload, ball carrying, cleaning and you’re good on defence, it strengthens your cause as a modern-day prop,” All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said. “Someone like Tamaiti gives us a bit of everything.”

Rookie blindside Samipeni Finau fits a similar bill. The raw-boned, Tongan-born Chiefs loose forward blew Ryan away with his physical presence this season — so much so he displaced Akira Ioane in the Rugby Championship squad. Finau is likely to come off the bench and be handed a simple brief — run, hit, carry and clean hard.

“The fundamentals of rugby have not changed. You’ve got to have your low numbers moving forward and you’ve got to do it at speed,” Ryan said. “We believe with the balance we’ve got we should be able to finish games better because we’ve got some genuine competition in spots. We’ve been brave with some of our selections. A guy like Samipeni Finau has been physical in big contests. He’s right amongst it.”

Initially at least, Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard could be held back until he finds his feet in the All Blacks. Coming to grips with everything from haka practise to where to sit on the team bus and not being late for numerous meetings can be a whirlwind for fresh All Blacks. As he gradually settles, though, and rubs shoulders with Aaron Smith, Roigard’s speed and running game around the fringes is a lethal asset to inject from the bench.

Cam Roigard of the Hurricanes runs away to score against the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

The new caps have overshadowed Damian McKenzie’s return to the All Blacks for the first time in two years. After impressing with the Chiefs this season following his return from Japan, McKenzie will push Richie Mo’unga for a start at first five-eighth but his versatility and livewire nature presents the impact prototype that could break any game open in the final quarter.

After two starts against Ireland last year, before skipping the northern tour for personal reasons, Fainga’anuku has since reiterated his compelling case to start on the left wing for the All Blacks, particularly while Mark Telea recovers from his knee injury.

A minor calf issue following the Super Rugby final has precluded Fainga’anuku from featuring against the Pumas, though. Rookie wing Emoni Narawa could be immediately thrust into a starting role and if the All Blacks persist with Beauden Barrett at fullback and Will Jordan, when fit, on the edge, the Toulon-bound Fainga’anuku could find himself on the bench once Telea returns.

Whether he starts or is handed an impact brief, Fainga’anuku is a weapon waiting to be unleashed.

As he prepares for a Rugby Championship where the All Blacks intend to deliver a pre-World Cup statement, Ian Foster noted the need to improve their finishing through consistent impact.

“There’s no doubt,” Foster said. “It’s an area when we got it right last year our bench played a great role in many games. I’m looking at the mix this year and it’s certainly part of our thinking how we go and get that 23 right. There’s some players who are in a good spot to put their hand up for that.”