New Zealand

Three-time champions, once-beaten finalists and twice-beaten semifinalists, the All Blacks are no stranger to the high stakes of a World Cup semi. Since their opening loss to France, they slowly revealed more of themselves, before unleashing their full arsenal against Ireland in emphatic fashion.

Road to the semifinals:

NZ 13 v France 27, NZ 73 v Namibia 3, NZ 96 v Italy 17, NZ 73 v Uruguay 0, NZ 28 v Ireland 24.

Key player: Ardie Savea

Against Ireland, Savea showed why many name him as the best player in the world. He was aggressive and deliberate in every involvement, be it contesting the breakdown, making tackles or running the ball. The Argentinian forwards – and backs for that matter – will have watched that game knowing that, if Savea plays anything like that against them, they will have to match that intensity – and some.

What the experts say:

NZ Herald’s Gregor Paul says New Zealand have approached this World Cup differently and are beginning to see the results of that mindset. “The All Blacks, for 24 years, simply didn’t understand that the tournament had nothing to do with being the best team in the world, but was all about being the best team for a seven-week period.”

Argentina

Argentina's Marcos Kremer in action against Wales in their quarter-final in Marseille. Photo / David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

World No 8-ranked Argentina – semifinalists in 2007 and 2015 – are in far from uncharted waters in a World Cup final four. Like their opponents, they also suffered an opening match defeat but have since then displayed the grit required to progress in tournament rugby, getting past Japan and Wales in tight contests.

Road to the semifinals:

Argentina 10 v England 27, Argentina 19 v Samoa 10, Argentina 59 v Chile 5, Argentina 39 v Japan 27, Argentina 29 v Wales 17.

Key player:

Marcos Kremer is Argentina’s hard man. The openside leads the tackle count for Los Pumas at the World Cup with 55. There would be an extremely long list of players whom opponents would rather have running at them than Kremer. His battle with Savea will be a huge contest.

What the experts say:

NZ Herald’s deputy head of sport, Cam McMillian, says: “Not long ago the rugby public might have been thinking ‘just’ Argentina. But the All Blacks won’t be taking their Rugby Championship rivals lightly.”

England

England's Ben Earl against Fiji in their quarter-final. He is likely to be England's key man against the Springboks. Photo / AP

Twenty years on from their only World Cup triumph, England have proved many a doubter wrong on the way to a semifinals berth. They were arguably lucky to remain undefeated in their final pool match against Samoa but deserved to advance against Fiji and erase some of the horror memories of their loss at Twickenham.

Road to the semifinals:

England 27 v Argentina 10, England 34 v Japan 12, England 71 v Chile 0, England 18 v Samoa 17, England 30 v Fiji 24.

Key player:

Ben Earl was the best on the paddock for England against Fiji – he had several momentum-swinging moments, including when he demolished Semi Radradra early in the second half. If England are to match the intensity of the Boks pack and nullify the “bomb squad”, look to Earl to be leading the charge.

What the experts say:

South African legend Joel Stransky has written off England’s chances of dethroning the world champions and believes they are the “weakest team in the semifinals”.

South Africa

Eben Etzebeth drives into the tackle against France in their epic quarter-final. Photo / Getty Images

South Africa are the defending champions, looking to add a record fourth title. They are now the favourites after the previously first and second-ranked Ireland and France were eliminated. The Springboks are masters of winning the big matches and will no doubt bring even more innovation to their semifinal. Coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have hinted they may make some tactical lineup changes, so watch out for those.

Road to the semifinals:

South Africa 18 v Scotland 3, South Africa 76 v Romania 0, South Africa 8 v Ireland 13, South Africa 49 v Tonga 18, South Africa 29 v France 28.

Key player:

Eben Etzebeth is one of the fiercest competitors in world rugby. He can dominate on both sides of the ball and his try in the quarter-final showed this as he steamed over the line with half the French pack hanging off him. If South Africa are to advance to the final, Etzebeth will have a hand in it.

What the experts say:

Herald chief sports writer Liam Napier says: “South Africa’s progression speaks to their World Cup success. They’ve been here before, with three world titles. They know what it takes.”