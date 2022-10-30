Torrential rain didn't stop England as they slid into the semi-finals after another win. Video / Spark Sport

Torrential rain didn't stop England as they slid into the semi-finals after another win. Video / Spark Sport

Captain Sarah Hunter became the most-capped female player in test history, winning her 138th cap in England’s 41-5 quarter-final win over Australia at the Rugby World Cup.

To celebrate, Hunter scored the opening try of a rain-drenched match in which England's forward power and precision in marginal conditions was critical. Marlie Packer's hat-trick also helped England to extend their record test winning streak to 29 games.

Hunter's try in the eighth minute was a pushover, coming when they forced the Australia scrum back over their tryline from five metres and Hunter pounced at the back of the England scrum.

"I tried not to think about [the record] too much," Hunter said. "You just want to get out on the pitch and I want to concentrate on what I can do for the team. But it's a really special day and now I can sit back and enjoy it."

Top-ranked England have faced some criticism at the World Cup that the tight forwards have done the overwhelming majority of their scoring. The England coach and players often have had to defend themselves against claims they are one-dimensional.

England yesterday were cautious by necessity. Torrential rain had fallen throughout the weekend in Auckland, making the playing surface at Waitākere saturated: players splashed around the field, kicking up sheets of water as they moved.

England's second try in the 30th minute came from a lineout drive following a penalty. England immediately secured the ball at the back, their drive was powerful and Packer scored her first.

Packer was a dynamo around the field and scored her second try just before halftime. Australia were a player short after the sin-binning of captain Shannon Parry and England spread the ball, stretched the defence and Packer had the last carry to score.

Packer will have something to tell her infant son when she writes home today. She has written home every day of the tournament to two-year-old Oliver, hoping he might read her letters in time and find pride in her achievements.

Australia had the last say before halftime, producing one of the tries of the tournament. They defied the weather with a passing move which began among front rowers inside the Australian half and ended with a try to Emily Chancellor.

England led 19-5 at halftime and made their lead unassailable with two tries at the start of the second half. Abbie Ward scored after three minutes and Amy Cockayne after 12, both on the back of strong forward play.

Australia defended well for long periods but England's attack was relentless and Alex Matthews scored in the 65 minute to make the score 34-5. The rolling maul delivered again for England and Packer had her hat-trick just before fulltime.

- AP