Before Fiji and Wales did battle at the Rugby World Cup, Oscar Kightley, host of Rugby World Cup on Island, had earlier opened an almost prophetic debate on whether Pasifika players are treated more harshly by referees.

In rugby’s crazy tangle of rules and interpretations, justice was not seen to be done at Stade de Bordeaux.

That question from the Samoan-born Kiwi Kightley was aired also by Murray Deaker.

Revered All Black Sir Bryan Williams has added his opinion when speaking on Murray Deaker’s Sporting Lives podcast.

Deaker highlighted the Wales v Fiji match and went so far as to say he feels English referee Matthew Carley “actually cheated”.

“I thought it was criminal what he was doing,” says the legendary sports broadcaster.

Williams was a little more reserved, referring to the “unconscious bias” term that is often used to soften an accusation of unfair refereeing.

“Dare I say it, it’s been historical. I’ve experienced it myself over many years. Some people call it an unconscious bias, I guess.”

In that Wales vs Fiji pool match, the Welsh were penalised 17 times and the Flying Fijians penalised nine times, with both sides earning a yellow card each.

The 113-match All Black alleges that the top nations in world rugby are those that control proceedings and are the ones that stand to benefit the most from bias in refereeing.

“It seems to be that the top nations, they control proceedings and this unconscious bias ... they’re the ones who need to get through.”

Williams even alleges that it is these top nations that are in control of appointing referees.

“They’re the ones who make the decisions about which referees get games.”

