Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup quarter-final: All Blacks to do or die their way

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks are through to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all that unfolded against Uruguay and take a look at what awaits. Video / Sky Sports / NZ Herald

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Ian Foster is not about to break into song anytime soon. The All Blacks coach did, however, channel his inner Frank Sinatra to outline his version of my way.

Foster

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport