Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Phil Gifford - Someone should tell Wallabies coach Eddie Jones that rookies don’t win cups

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. Video / Carson Bluck

OPINION

Youth helps in many areas, but the Rugby World Cup isn’t one.

Fast Eddie Jones has selected an Australian squad for the Cup in France that’s so young and inexperienced it looks like a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport