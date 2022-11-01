Security tackles a streaker pitch invader during the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final between New Zealand and Wales. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has pledged to tighten security for the rest of the World Cup after a streaker gatecrashed the Black Ferns’ quarter-final victory over Wales.

The male intruder ran on to the pitch in the 65th minute at Northland Events Centre in Whangarei before being swiftly apprehended by security officials and escorted out of the stadium.

New Zealand Rugby is responsible for all match-day security as the local organising committee for the World Cup.

Despite insisting “rigorous” measures were in place to ensure fan and player safety, the union stressed security staff would remain on high alert during the semifinals this Saturday at Eden Park and at the final on Nov 12.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby said: “Precautions were taken to prevent security breaches, however in this rare instance we were unable to stop a pitch invader from accessing the field. We will be redoubling our efforts following Saturday’s incident and security staff have already been briefed to remain extra vigilant at upcoming match days.”

Streaking incidents in women’s rugby — and women’s sporting events in general — are extremely rare. Northland Events Centre affords spectators a close view of the action and, given the family-orientated nature of the match, with scores of young children in the crowd, the incident briefly overshadowed the contest, in which the Black Ferns hammered Wales 55-3.

England 2014 World Cup winner Rachael Burford, who was in the stands when the naked invader ran on, voiced her disgust at the incident, which would have been witnessed by many young girls.

”Streaking in front of children is an illegal offence and should be punished. And to the friends that were with him, you are also guilty. VILE,” Burford wrote on social media.

Punishments for fans who streak during sporting events in New Zealand vary, although a conviction for indecent exposure carries a maximum penalty of three months in prison or a fine of up to $2,000.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed the incident was being dealt with by the police.