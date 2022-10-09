Italy has taken it out against the USA, winning 22-10. Video / Spark Sport

Italy 22

United States 10

Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Rugby World Cup at Whangārei.

The Group B match always seemed likely to be one of the closest in the group rounds. Italy are fifth and the United States sixth in the world rankings.

Italy came into the match on a high after beating third-ranked France last month. The United States had recent wins over Australia and Scotland but sustained a heavy loss to England.

The United States scored the opening try after only four minutes through Hallie Taufoou who crashed through tackles near the goal line after a pick and go attack.

The 5-0 lead held until the last moments before halftime when Italy equalised through Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, showing off their ability to keep the ball in hand in lengthy backline attacks. The conversion gave Italy a 7-5 lead at halftime.

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi of Italy in action against USA. Photo / Photosport

Italy stretched their lead to 12-5 with a try to Aura Muzzo who was at the end of the line when Italy stretched the United States defence.

The US rallied strongly and had a chance to level the scores with a try to Jenny Kronish after 57 minutes but the conversion missed.

Italy then made the game safe with Muzzo's second try and another to Maria Magatti 10 minutes from the end.

Several US players took a knee during the national anthem in a protest against racism.

- AP