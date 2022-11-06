Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby World Cup: Inside the deciding moments of the Black Ferns semifinal win over France

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
The Black Ferns beat France 25-24 in their World Cup semifinal at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns beat France 25-24 in their World Cup semifinal at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

As French first five-eighth Caroline Drouin lined up a last-minute penalty that would likely send her side to the World Cup final, the Black Ferns could only watch and hope.

After a bruising encounter, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport