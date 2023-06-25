Emmanuel Meafou of Toulouse. Photo / Getty

France have been dealt a Rugby World Cup blow after being denied the chance to select Toulouse lock Emmanuel Meafou until the end of the 2023 season.

The decision means the New Zealand-born Australian will not be available to represent the Tricolors at the Rugby World Cup starting in September.

Meafou was born in Auckland to Samoan parents before moving to Australia when he was two. The 24-year-old stands at 2.03m and weighs in at 145kg and has made 70 appearances for Toulouse since 2019.

He arrived in France in December 2018 as a 20-year-old but with World Rugby changing the residency criteria last year from three years to five, it means he won’t be eligible for France until the 2024 Six Nations.

The French Rugby Union asked World Rugby for a clearance so he could be available for the opening match against the All Blacks on September 9 but the request was denied.