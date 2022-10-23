Rosie Galligan of England runs in for a try. Photo / Photosport

Top-ranked England muscled their way into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup with a 75-0 win over South Africa which stretched their record winning streak to 28 test matches.

England finished atop Group C with an unbeaten record after wins over Fiji, France and South Africa. Their 13-7 win over France from which they failed to take a bonus point cost them a higher seeding but was still one of the loudest statements of form in the group stage, and potentially sets up an easier path, with a probable semifinal against Canada, instead of having to meet the Black Ferns or France.

No-one would accuse England of playing attractive rugby: it is physically and brutally efficient. Teams that play with more flair will be warned that in the knockout rounds England's pared-down approach and ability to starve opponents of possession will be hard to overcome.

South Africa experienced that on Sunday. They played with courage and eagerness but England allowed them few opportunities. Under persistent pressure they incurred two yellow cards in the first half and by halftime England already were 29-0 ahead.

Their first half tries were scored by lock Rosie Galligan who touched down twice from rolling mauls and from Poppy Cleall and Shaughagh Brown. All were founded on powerful forward play.

The second half began perfectly for England with a try in the second minute to Connie Powell, again from a driven lineout. England captain Marlie Packer then scored one of her team's best tries, combining with her fellow loose forwards and running with freedom to touch down in the 50th minute. Galligan had her hat-trick minutes later, stretching her legs as gaps opened in the defence.

Cleall's second try took England past 50 points in the 60th minute and the tries kept coming, 13 in total but only one to a back.

"We can take a lot from this game and build into the quarter-finals now," Packer said.

- With AP