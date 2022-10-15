England defeats France 13-7. Video / Spark Sport

England 13

France 7

Billed as an early clash of the titans, the World Cup pool play match between England and France lived up to its tag.

England claimed a 13-7 win in the bruising, physical encounter, dominating possession and territory, but while it was the Red Roses who got the result, France will also leave Whangārei with plenty of reasons to be satisfied.

Inside the opening 20 minutes, France found themselves without two of their key players when star halfback Laure Sansus and No 8 Romane Menager were both carted off the pitch on the medicab after sustaining injuries.

England spent the majority of the game testing the French defensive line, ending the match with 68 per cent of the ball, and 70 per cent of the match being played in French territory.

But for as much of the game they dictated, the French defence was there for the challenge. England only managed to score one try – through centre Emily Scarratt in the 23rd minute – but were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over with a couple of penalties as the match went on.

"We know encounters between us and France over the last few matches have come down to fine margins and tonight was no different," England captain Sarah Hunter said.

"Two very good sides going head and toe against each other, it was attritional out there. Great for France to put on a performance like that and make us play, and hopefully it was a great showcase for women's rugby."

For the most part, the French didn't get a look at the English line, while the English spent most of the time threatening that of the French, but failing to cross it. France made 214 tackles to England's 74 and while they were able to secure six turnovers, they turned the ball over 13 times in their own half which allowed England to build pressure.

Claudia MacDonald of England on attack against France. Photo / Photosport

The one time France did cause problems for England with ball in hand saw them get on the scoreboard, on the back of some magic from first-five Caroline Drouin.

In the middle of the park, Drouin spotted right wing Joanna Grisez in some space and put a crossfield kick in, landing perfectly between two English players Grisez to collect at speed. She went close to scoring herself, but popped the ball up to Gaelle Hermet as she was going to ground in a tackle, with Hermet doing the rest.

It was against the run of play, but with just under 20 minutes to play the French had closed the gap to 13-7 and brought the game to life.

That proved to be the final scoring play of the match, as England held on to a six-point win to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Australia overcame a 12-0 halftime deficit and two late red cards to both their hookers to edge out Scotland 14-12. While it was Australia's first win of the tournament, for Scotland, it was a second consecutive heart-breaking result after last weekend's 18-15 loss to Wales. Scotland had scored a late try which appeared to have secured a draw but Wales won the match with a penalty five minutes after the fulltime siren.

The United States of America also got their first win of the campaign, weathering an early storm from Japan to ultimately claim a 30-17 win.

England 13 (Emily Scarratt try; Scarratt con, 2 pens)

France 7 (Gaelle Hermet try; Caroline Drouin con)

HT: 10-0