Black Ferns Arihiana Marino-tauhinu, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy Du Plessis & Santo Taumata along with coaches Wayne Smith & Sir Graham Henry reveal both the nerves and excitement ahead of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Leading into the Rugby World Cup, England emerged as hot favourites to win the tournament – and they haven't wasted any time in proving why.

In their opening match of the tournament, England obliterated Fiji 84-19, with left wing Claudia MacDonald getting her campaign for the event's top try scorer off to a flying start.

MacDonald scored four of England's 14 tries, as they ran the Fijians off the park in the second half.

It was a well contested first 40 minutes, with Fiji making their mark and capitalising on their opportunities to trail 24-14 at the break.

Fiji are ranked 21st in the world only because of a lack of opportunities, and managed to stretch the England defence when they raised the pace of the game in the first half.

However, the world's top ranked team took over after the restart.

A powerful but mobile tight five, strong, ball-carrying loose forwards, tactical genius in the halves, defensive strength in midfield and swift finishers in the back three: England have the full package.

Their rolling maul from lineouts especially was devastating.

Tries to Amy Cokayne and Zoe Aldcroft within five minutes of the restart blew the game wide open, before a double through Lydia Thompson and MacDonald's second try of the match saw England take full control with just over 20 minutes left to play.

At that point, Fiji could do little to stop the rolling English attack and while Fiji did add to their score with a consolation try in the dying stages, the tournament favourites got their campaign off by making a big statement.

"We were more composed in the second half," England captain Sarah Hunter said. "We went back to being England and managed to put in a good performance."

- With AP