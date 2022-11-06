Fans at the semifinal between the Black Ferns and France at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

When the Black Ferns and England run out onto the turf at Eden Park for the World Cup final on Saturday night, they will do so in front of a packed house.

A huge spike in ticket sales following the Black Ferns’ semifinal thriller against France has seen the Auckland stadium on the verge of a sellout well in advance of the event, and on track to set a new attendance record for women’s rugby. That record sits at 34,235, which was set on the opening day of the tournament.

A review of remaining space at Eden Park is underway as organisers look to release every last seat for fans, with the current allocation nearly all snapped up.

Just over 22,000 flocked to Eden Park on Saturday night for the semifinals, which saw the Black Ferns cling on to a 25-24 win after fighting back from an early 10-0 deficit and surviving a late penalty scare.

With England also punching their ticket to the final after a stern test from Canada earlier in the day, the Black Ferns win set up the ideal final for fans and organisers alike, with the world’s top ranked team, who are on a 30-test winning streak, taking on the home nation.

Immediately after the Black Ferns won their semifinal, thousands of fans began to book their tickets online, and that interest did not slow down with about 8000 tickets sold overnight.

”On and off the field records have tumbled, personalities have been projected and barriers smashed as the stars of women’s rugby have shone brightly, underscored by two incredible semifinals,” World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said of the tournament.

”People make great events and New Zealanders have been amazing – the team behind the teams. My message to them is don’t miss out, snap up the last tickets, turn on your televisions, engage in social media and let’s make history together – the greatest women’s rugby event ever and an inspiration for girls and boys to get into rugby.”