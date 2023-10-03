The All Blacks eye up their next opponents, leaders debate loses its leaders and weather warnings ease after days of wild wind and rain in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Rugby World Cup has attracted not only the world’s best rugby players, but some of the biggest names in the world of celebrity. From sporting royalty and Hollywood heavyweights to superstars of the track - these celebs have been spotted in France.

David Beckham

David Beckham is as iconic off the field as he was on it, the now MLS club part-owner and former Manchester United star snapped a pick for Instagram as he enjoyed the atmosphere pre-match before the tournament opener between France and New Zealand.

Dan Carter

The All Blacks’ highest World Cup point-scorer was given the prestigious honour of taking the Webb Ellis Cup out to the middle before the Rugby World Cup opener. It appears in the comments section of his Instagram post not everyone was happy to see him - a few South Africans commenting it should have been a former Springboks captain in his place.

Jason Momoa

Self-confessed All Blacks super-fan Jason Momoa’s post on Instagram included a cameo from New Zealand’s own Taika Waititi, accompanied with the hashtag #ibleedblack - fans are not left wondering where Momoa’s loyalties lie.

Roberto Carlos

Brazilian football legend and ambassador Roberto Carlos was snapped before the World Cup opening ceremony at Stade de France, soaking up the atmosphere before the crowds arrived.

Gerard Butler

Showing his support in a Scottish jersey, Hollywood star Gerard Butler got well amongst the festivities and even tried his hand at punditry before Scotland’s first match against the Springboks.

French football royalty

Supporting their countrymen against the All Blacks, French football megastar Kylian Mbappe, along with Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano and Ousmane Dembele, were spotting celebrating a French try.

George Russell

British Formula One star George Russell took full advantage of access to the pitch before the Rugby World Cup opening ceremony, snapping a pic and thanking his sponsor, Ineos, that he coincidentally shares with the All Blacks.

Adriana Sklenaříková (formerly Karembeu)

The Slovakian fashion model and actress works in France and was part of the elaborate opening ceremony. Sklenaříková formerly held the Guiness World Record for the longest legs among female models - hands up if you knew that was a Guiness record.

