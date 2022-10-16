Canada defeats Italy 22-12. Video / Spark Sport

Third-ranked Canada conceded a try in fewer than 30 seconds but rallied to beat Italy 22-12 at the Rugby World Cup, sealing a quarter-final place.

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi shocked Canada with a try from her first touch of the ball, crossing the line barely before the sound of the opening whistle had died away.

Canada regrouped and won comfortably with the help of two tries to hooker Emily Tuttosi who now has five tries in two matches.

Captain Sophie de Goede had claimed the kickoff for Canada who cleared the ball into the Italy half. Italy moved the ball wide and fullback Ostuni Minuzzi received it on the left flank, cut through a weak tackle and went straight to the tryline.

Canada quickly regrouped and worked back into the match through their strong forward pack, setting up good field position. After an a passing move which stretched to both sides of the field, winger Paige Farries straightened the attack, took a gap in midfield and then swerved under the posts for Canada's first try. De Goede's conversion gave Canada a lead they didn't relinquish.

Paige Farries of Canada celebrates her try with Fabiola Forteza. Photo / Photosport

Tuttosi, who scored three tries in Canada's first-up win over Japan, added two more from powerful lineout drives as Canada took control of the match. Her first contributed to a 12-5 halftime lead and her second came after a brilliant try to Sara Kaljuvee and gave Canada a 22-5 lead after 56 minutes.

Canada are one of the most methodical teams at the tournament. They have a solid set piece base and Tutossi profits from the quality of their lineout drive. Their backs also are of high quality and have the ability to create sustained attacks, but they look a level below England, New Zealand and France as the standout top three contenders for the Cup.

Italy opened their tournament with a 22-5 win over the United States and looked good again at times on Sunday. Their backs are polished and among the most adventurous at the tournament, and they took some consolation from a try in the last minute to Elisa Giordano.

Canada now have two wins from two matches and will progress to the final eight. Italy and the United States have one win each from two matches in Group B while Japan have two defeats.

"It's massive [to make the quarter-finals]," de Goede said. "We came here wanting to win the World Cup and the first thing is to get wins and bonus points and we managed that in our first two games."

- AP