All Black Sevu Reece in for a try during a test against Ireland. Photo / Dean Purcell.

All Black Sevu Reece in for a try during a test against Ireland. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Crusaders and All Blacks wing Sevu Reece has been ruled out of the entire rugby year due to an ACL knee injury.

The Crusaders have confirmed Reece’s injury - suffered in this month’s win over the Blues - is season-ending.

It also rules him out of attending his second Rugby World Cup.

“It’s a hard one. For him and the whole club,” said Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. “He’s so important for us and we really feel for him.”

“With a lot of hard work we’ll get him back to where he was beforehand, being a world class wing,” Robertson added.

Robertson confirmed fellow All Black Ethan Blackadder is out for six weeks as the injury crisis continues for the defending champions.

Reece played six tests for the All Blacks last season including all three in the home series defeat to Ireland. He last took the field in black against Wales in Cardiff but lost his starting spot to Mark Telea who impressed in the win over Scotland at the draw with England at Twickenham.

Reece started in the knockout games at the last Rugby World Cup in Japan.

More to come...