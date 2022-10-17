Blacks Ferns veteran Chelsea Semple. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns veteran Chelsea Semple has dismissed reports around pay disparity with England as "way off".

The Telegraph in the UK reported last week that each England player would receive a bonus of $30,000 per player if they win the Rugby World Cup, while the Black Ferns would not be receiving such a bonus.

New Zealand Rugby Players' Association then countered, saying that even with bonuses included, many of the Black Ferns were still better paid compared to the Red Roses, with 40-odd contracted players earning salaries between $70k and $130k, according to Stuff.

However, as one of the contracted Black Ferns players, Semple said the numbers reported are wrong and the "rumours" are detracting from the action on the field.

"This whole thing coming out in midweek was a real shame," Semple told Sky Sport's The Breakdown. "And I hope the girls aren't talking about it all in camp because they have bigger things to focus on.

"But that article that did come out as well, for me as someone who is contracted, it wasn't right. It was incorrect. The numbers weren't correct. They were way off and it was frustrating.

"So all of that chat is just creating rumours and it's taking away from this amazing spectacle that's happening right now, which is the Rugby World Cup."

Semple, who plays for Waikato and the Chiefs Manawa, has played 28 tests for the Black Ferns, but was one of the big omissions from the 32-player squad selected for the current World Cup on home soil.

Speaking on the Herald's In the Loop podcast last week, Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde said while women's players in New Zealand don't get bonuses, their salaries had increased "massively" in the last few years.

"We're getting paid probably more in general compared to other countries and I think that's where people seem to think it sounds unfair," she said.

"It's a tricky topic, but nonetheless, what we get as Black Ferns Sevens, what the Black Ferns get individually is definitely improving massively."

Meanwhile, the All Blacks are in line to win at least $150,000 each should they win in France next year.

With consistent resource and investment, Bylde said New Zealand will get to the point where they are equal to their male counterparts.

Regardless, the women are just grateful to play the game they love, Blyde said.

"You can see that New Zealand has [brought] into this World Cup, the quality of everything on social media, the promotion of the game. It's definitely been incredible to see."