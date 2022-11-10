Ruby Tui and the Black Ferns are ready for their biggest challenge. Photo / Getty

Ruby Tui is proud of them. Wayne Smith says they’re the best team of all time.

The Black Ferns are unequivocal in their understanding that winning the World Cup on Saturday night will involve toppling an England side setting an unprecedented standard in women’s rugby.

The clash at a sold-out Eden Park will be the fifth time the nations have met in a World Cup final and New Zealand are unbeaten with the trophy on the line, most recently recording a come-from-behind victory in 2017. But the defending champions know this is a very different England team.

This England team are riding a 30-match winning streak, having avoided defeat since being beaten by the Black Ferns in 2019. Two of those wins came last year against a struggling New Zealand squad – racking up an aggregate margin of 99-27 – and little about this tournament has lessened their favouritism.

But having reached the final after edging another highly fancied side in France, Smith and the players were optimistic of earning an upset that would cap an unbeaten year of their own.

“It’s the biggest challenge for us,” the coach said. “We’re in a place that probably not a lot of people would’ve thought we’d get to. There was hope, but that French team is outstanding – athletic, big, well prepared. They worked hard to try and get to this final.

“Now we’ve got the best team of all time on the weekend. So we’re just enjoying it. We know what we have to do to win it and we’re going to have to be at our very best – every single individual – to get close.”

The Black Ferns met that benchmark during the semifinal and Smith unsurprisingly made only one enforced change from that side, with No 8 Charmaine McMenamin replacing Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, who was forced off with a thumb injury against France.

The set piece will be of vital importance against England, who particularly in the first half will look to build pressure and a lead through their scrum, the lineout drive and the referee’s whistle. But Smith stressed England were far from one-dimensional and could also match the Black Ferns with some “outstanding rugby”, heaping praise on his counterpart.

Simon Middleton, who once attended a coaching MasterClass session run by Smith, attempted this week to shift pressure to the home side, but the 56-year-old was yesterday put in his place.

“Look, I’ve been coaching for 36 years; he’s just a newcomer,” Smith said with a laugh. “He’s trying to put pressure on an old fella. We’re just really enjoying it.

“He’s just done a marvellous job. There’s not enough platitudes for what he’s done. I was part of the All Blacks when we set the record at 18 wins in a row, but to win 30 is hard to get your head around.”

Tui, who switched from sevens this year after long dreaming of playing for the Black Ferns, expressed an equal level of admiration for the opposition, who have also led the global game off the field.

In 2019, England were the first women’s rugby team to become fully professional, a precursor to the Black Ferns doing likewise this year, and Tui said that made Saturday night a fitting finale.

“We’re about to play the best team in the world. I’m proud of them, what they’ve done for women’s rugby. They’re leading the world in all facets – we’ve got a bit of catching up to do.

“So to play the best team in the world in New Zealand, at a sold-out Eden Park, in front of Aotearoa with all the poi and people singing the national anthem, I can’t wait for that.”

Black Ferns team to play England:

Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge, Charmaine McMenamin, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.