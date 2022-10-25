The third week of the Women’s Rugby World Cup has wrapped up and Cheree Kinnear recaps the news from all six games. Video / Photosport / © Rugby World Cup Limited

Kiwi rugby fans will have to choose where their primary focus will lie this weekend, with the Black Ferns World cup quarter-final and the All Blacks test against Japan set to clash.

The Black Ferns' bid to defend their World Cup title rolls on in Whangārei on Saturday night, with their quarter-final against Wales kicking off at 7.30pm, while the All Blacks' test gets underway from 6.50pm in Tokyo.

It's not an ideal situation for fans of the game and while the hope is for another good turnout in Whangārei from the local fans, Black Ferns assistant coach Wes Clarke admits others will have a choice to make.

"If you're at home, you're probably going to have to make a decision which one to watch on delay, to be honest," Clarke said.

"We're conscious of the fact we're trying to play an expansive, attractive game that's going to pull people into the women's game, and that's what you're going to see if you pick us."

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge added: "At the end of the day we're playing some really good footy, and we've attracted an awesome crowd across the country and across the world. We're hoping everyone gets in and supports us, and we're asking that of New Zealand and the world. There's been some good footy on display. Get in and support us, and watch the All Blacks on replay."

The Black Ferns' match against Wales sees the side enter the knockout stages of the tournament, where both France and England loom as potential opponents further down the track.

Should the Black Ferns topple Wales – a team they beat by 44 points during pool play – they will meet either France or Italy in the next stage, with England on the other side of the draw.

There was a strong turnout for the Black Ferns' match against Scotland in Whangārei last week. Photo / Photosport

However, while those matches would pique the interest of fans across the globe given how recent tests have gone between the Black Ferns and those particular two opponents, Clarke said there was no point looking too far ahead with a game on hand this Saturday.

"I suppose some coaches would call it a banana peel game; that's a phrase that often gets thrown around," Clarke said of the matchup with Wales.

"We can overthink a lot of things. At the moment, we've got to win some rugby games. We've got some opponents coming up that we're looking slightly towards, but we have to get our own standards going as well as we can first. So that's where our focus is.

"Some really good teams have lost quarter-finals before, and we don't want to be one of them."

The Black Ferns come into the knockout stages on the back of a 57-0 win over Scotland, in which they put on their best half of rugby so far this season, before falling off in the second half.

While they ran in nine tries and posted their highest score of the tournament, Clarke said there had been some venom in their assessment of the match and looking ahead to where, and how, they can improve upon it.

"Our review was pretty intense. I remember thinking at one point we were almost reviewing it like it was a loss, to be fair. And training intensity – it was a tough training, and it was fast. It'd be fair to say the coaches put a little bit of acid on.

"We reviewed that game as if we had lost it. There was a lot of stuff that was not up to our standards, so that's what's driving us."