When Wayne Smith was appointed Black Ferns coach in April, the move stirred many emotions in New Zealand rugby: anticipation, admiration, excitement.

In England, where the Red Roses were putting together a 30-game winning run while counting down the days until their chance to claim a maiden World Cup, there was another feeling: apprehension.

“He’s the Professor for a reason,” said England coach Simon Middleton, not long after the Black Ferns had dramatically pipped his side to the trophy on Saturday night.

“As soon as Wayne was put in charge, we went, ‘Oh. OK. That’s going to be interesting’. It enhanced the Black Ferns’ chances of winning the World Cup significantly.

“He’s a brilliant coach, one of the best ever.”

One of the greatest coaches in rugby history saved his “most phenomenal” achievement for potentially the final act of his career, spearheading a seven-month revival that would deliver the Black Ferns’ sixth World Cup crown.

Smith took charge of a side reeling from a review that found serious cultural concerns had severely hampered last year’s northern tour, when New Zealand were given a painful four-week lesson at the hands of France and England.

A World Cup triumph seemed, at that stage, far beyond their grasp. But then it was the Professor’s turn to do some teaching.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith enjoys the spoils of victory. Photo / photosport.nz

With every training and every strategy session, Smith and his fellow coaches transformed the Black Ferns into a team capable and confident of taking down France and England in successive magical weekends at Eden Park.

“I remember the first camp that Smithy came to,” skipper Ruahei Demant said. “The first night of the first camp we had a kicking-strat session, and it was the complete opposite to what I had individually been told. I was like, huh.

“I remember when Smithy introduced to himself to us and said he’s never followed the herd and he always does things differently, and that’s exactly the type of coach he is.

“I think the hardest challenge for us as players wasn’t the skills stuff – it was the mindset stuff. He challenged us, when the opposition presented certain pictures, how can we score off this? Which is hard when you’re not used to thinking like that.

“That’s the greatest influence that Smithy’s had on our team. The players that they’ve selected throughout this year have showed that courage, the courage to play different.”

Smith confirmed that the development of his side’s unstructured game was at the forefront of his mind with England always looming, knowing the Black Ferns would need to take risks.

But the end result, a nation captivated while a sold-out Eden Park lauded their heroes, was something he could never have imagined.

“That was the most phenomenal rugby moment of my life, standing out there and hearing that crowd chanting the names of these girls,” Smith said. “I’ve never been more proud of a team.

“I didn’t really care today, win or lose. It’s better to win than lose but we just wanted to go out and be true to our DNA and what we’ve been trying to do.”

That mission accomplished, Smith will return to retirement at Waihi Beach, certain the Black Ferns will never again stray far from his thoughts.

“I’m not going to stay involved, but I’ll be following these women for the rest of their careers,” he said. “I love these women, I love what they’ve had to do to get here, and I love the way that they’ve bought into everything we’ve done.

“I’ve got a great group of coaches here, and everything they put into it these women buy into. Whether we’re up or down, they keep being true to what we’re trying to do.

“This will go down as one of the great experiences of my life.”